CEO Dionna Marie Dorsey is upending the creative industry

The creative industry has long struggled with inclusion, particularly when it comes to leadership roles. Historically, underrepresented creatives have faced systemic barriers that limited their access to mentorship, funding, and professional networks. These obstacles have made it difficult for talented individuals to rise to positions of influence, leading to a cycle where leadership continues to lack diverse voices.

Dionna Marie Dorsey, a seasoned creative professional, reflects on this reality: “I’m 44, and I really have never had a mentor. I’ve always had business adjacent mentors.” This statement highlights a critical issue—mentorship is often unavailable to those who need it the most. Without direct guidance and structured support, many creatives struggle to navigate the complexities of their industries.

Organizations have begun addressing these barriers by launching programs designed to uplift and empower underrepresented talent. By focusing on creating leadership pipelines, these initiatives are working to redefine what inclusive professional development looks like.

The impact of representation

Representation is more than just visibility—it shapes how individuals perceive their own potential within an industry. For many professionals, seeing someone who shares their background in a position of leadership can be the difference between feeling isolated and feeling inspired.

Dorsey describes the transformative power of inclusive spaces: “Once you walk into the room, everyone looks like you or understands your background, or where you’re coming from. You don’t feel like you’re the only one.” This sense of belonging fosters confidence and allows individuals to fully engage in professional development opportunities without the burden of being the sole representative of their community.

She further emphasizes the importance of these environments: “It’s the first time many of our cohort members are coming into a conference of 100 to 150, and they’re not in the minority. They immediately feel supported, seen, heard, valued.” This shift from isolation to inclusion is a crucial step in creating a truly equitable industry.

Adapting to new workplace realities

The post-pandemic era has introduced a new set of challenges for creatives, particularly those who entered the workforce just before or during the crisis. The shift to hybrid and remote work environments has changed the way professionals engage with colleagues, leadership, and opportunities for advancement.

Dorsey notes the difficulties many emerging professionals face: “Many of our folks maybe started working just before the pandemic, or they got their first job just toward the end of 2019, beginning of 2020. The return to the office is very challenging for some of our folks.”

To address these challenges, organizations must focus on:

Building community in hybrid work environments. Connection remains essential, even when employees are working remotely.

Creating support systems for remote workers. Without in-person networking opportunities, professionals need new ways to access mentorship and career development.

Developing inclusive leadership practices. Companies must ensure that decision-makers are attuned to the unique challenges faced by underrepresented employees.

By recognizing these evolving workplace dynamics, the industry can create strategies that ensure all creatives have access to the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.

Building sustainable support systems

One of the most effective ways to promote long-term inclusion is through structured support systems. Organizations like Creative Ladder have taken proactive steps to ensure that emerging leaders receive the guidance and resources they need to excel.

Dorsey highlights the importance of leadership development initiatives: “The Rising Leader Academy provides a 6-month virtual, incredibly intensive program to help folks in that 5 to 6-year range, where they’re getting ready to become managers.” This type of structured mentorship is crucial for ensuring that promising professionals receive the skills and insights necessary to advance.

Another critical component of industry access is the ability to connect with established leaders. Dorsey explains how Creative Ladder facilitates these connections: “We connect them with the keynote speakers who were coming off the stage so they can meet with them… it just feels a lot more tangible.” By fostering meaningful interactions between emerging and established professionals, these programs help bridge the gap that has historically prevented diverse talent from advancing.

Measuring success through impact

The true measure of progress in the creative industry isn’t just about statistics—it’s about the tangible impact on individual careers. When underrepresented professionals gain access to leadership roles, their success serves as a blueprint for others to follow.

Dorsey shares a powerful moment that illustrates this impact: “She said, ‘I wouldn’t even have this job if it weren’t for the Creative Ladder.’ It hits you.” Stories like these underscore the necessity of continued investment in inclusive leadership initiatives.

To build a more equitable industry, organizations must:

Commit to long-term representation efforts. Inclusion should be an ongoing focus, not a temporary trend.

Ensure access to mentorship and professional development. Sustainable change requires structured programs that offer real opportunities for growth.

Adapt to the evolving needs of professionals. As workplace dynamics shift, support systems must evolve accordingly.

Foster a culture of active community building. Inclusion is most effective when professionals feel supported by a strong network.

The creative industry is undergoing a transformation, one that prioritizes equity, mentorship, and access. By continuing to build and sustain these initiatives, the sector can ensure that leadership reflects the full range of creative talent available.