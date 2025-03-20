Dr. Frita McRae Fisher confronts racial bias in healthcare

The health disparities affecting Black communities are not just statistics. They are deeply embedded in history, a legacy of oppression, exclusion, and systemic neglect. As Dr. Frita McRae Fisher explains, “For those of us who are descendants of enslaved people who were brought here against our will to build a land and build wealth that we got no chance to have… these things cause generational trauma, health disparities, wealth disparities.”

This historical trauma continues to impact access to care, treatment outcomes, and trust in medical institutions. The scars of past injustices, including unethical medical experiments and the denial of adequate healthcare, have left many Black patients hesitant to seek treatment, further exacerbating health inequities.

Understanding modern disparities

The burden of chronic disease is significantly higher among Black individuals. Dr. Fisher highlights the grim reality: “When you look at so many of the chronic diseases, be it prostate cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, obesity, Black people are disproportionately affected.”

These conditions do not emerge in isolation. They are the result of generations of unequal access to healthcare, unhealthy living conditions, and economic instability. Many Black Americans live in areas with limited access to nutritious food, safe recreational spaces, and quality medical facilities, increasing the risk of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.

The kidney disease crisis

Kidney disease offers a particularly distressing example of racial healthcare disparities. Dr. Fisher describes her firsthand observations: “When I would go to the dialysis clinics, I would find that they were disproportionately filled with Black people. But then, when I would go to the transplant centers where people were receiving these life-saving kidney transplants, almost no Black people, disproportionately filled with white people.”

This disparity is not accidental. Black patients are less likely to receive early referrals for transplants, face longer wait times, and often struggle with systemic barriers to accessing specialized care. The lack of advocacy, coupled with medical bias, results in thousands of preventable deaths each year.

The “superwoman” syndrome

Black women face unique health challenges due to the societal expectation that they must carry multiple burdens without complaint. “A lot of Black women feel like they have to be superwomen,” Dr. Fisher says. “They’re the ones who have to make sure that their husbands or partners are taken care of. They have to make sure that their parents are going to their doctors. They have to make sure that the children are being fed and clothed.”

This relentless pressure leads to chronic stress, which directly contributes to hypertension. “If you are stressed, that causes cortisol, the stress hormone, to be released and cortisol causes blood vessels to tighten, blood pressure to be high, and so many Black women are disproportionately affected with hypertension.”

The expectation of resilience often prevents Black women from prioritizing their health. Many delay seeking medical care, dismissing symptoms until conditions become severe. Addressing this issue requires systemic change in healthcare accessibility and cultural shifts that encourage self-care without guilt.

Bridging traditional and holistic medicine

Many Black patients feel alienated by a healthcare system that dismisses their cultural beliefs. Dr. Fisher highlights this issue: “When I look at the way medicine is practiced now, a lot of patients are turned off by physicians, because physicians will talk down to them and say, ‘No, that’s not going to work. Beets don’t work, garlic doesn’t work.’”

Dismissing traditional remedies creates distrust. Many Black families have relied on holistic medicine for generations, blending natural remedies with modern healthcare. Instead of rejecting these practices, medical professionals should work to integrate them into patient care, fostering trust and encouraging preventive health measures.

Education as empowerment

Many of the health issues plaguing Black communities are preventable with proper education and early intervention. “The top two causes of kidney failure were diabetes and high blood pressure. Two perfectly preventable things,” Dr. Fisher states. “This is an education situation. This is a healthcare insurance disparity situation.”

Limited access to preventative screenings and routine medical care means that diseases often go undiagnosed until they reach critical stages. Community-based education programs, improved insurance coverage, and targeted outreach can help bridge this gap.

Moving forward

The solution to these disparities requires more than individual effort—it demands structural change. Healthcare institutions must prioritize cultural competency, ensuring that Black patients receive equitable treatment. Expanding access to holistic and preventive care, while addressing medical bias, will be key to closing these gaps.

Dr. Fisher’s insights illuminate a path forward: a healthcare system that acknowledges historical injustices, respects cultural traditions, and empowers Black communities with the tools to take control of their health.