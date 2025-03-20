Girls Like Me Project offers free spring programs

(Chicago-March 20, 2025) In honor of Women’s History Month, Girls Like Me Project, Inc. (GLMPI) is launching an impactful spring programming series that affirms the emotional safety, well-being, and empowerment of Black girls and women. This year’s signature events—the H.O.T. Girl Spring Resource Bash and the Legacy Speaks Series—will connect girls and community members with critical resources, intergenerational wisdom, and pathways to healing amid ongoing social and systemic challenges.

Both initiatives align with GLMPI’s mission to cultivate safe spaces where Black girls can thrive beyond the systemic barriers of racialized gender violence, community violence, attempts to dismantle education and history, economic divestment, and media misrepresentation.

Scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025, the H.O.T. (Healing, Opportunity, Transformation) Girl Spring Resource Bash will be a one-stop hub of curated experiences that include yoga, sound bowl healing, fitness sessions, a live female DJ, art workshops, double dutch, dance challenges, free giveaways, resources, and more! It is supported by the Girls Opportunity Alliance and Discover Shine Bright Initiative. The event is a part of the Spring Break activities at Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL. 60619. This collaborative event showcases girl-serving organizations.

GLMPI’s Legacy Speaks Series aligns with Women’s History Month to amplify the voices of Black women thought leaders, activists, and creatives who have transformed industries and communities. Through Saturday workshops that focus on podcasting, DIY healing activities such as crafting herbal teas, mentorship, and intergenerational dialogue, young participants will gain insight into their leadership potential while learning from the legacies of pioneering women. Workshops will begin on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the GLMPI Bronzeville headquarters. This series is powered by GLMPI + True Star Media as a part of Healing Illinois. Healing Illinois is funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services in partnership with The Field Foundation of Illinois and Girls Like Me Project.

“These programs are more than events—they are urgent interventions,” said La’Keisha Gray-Sewell, Founder and Executive Director of Girls Like Me Project, Inc. “Black girls are growing up in an era where community violence, systemic neglect, and emotional distress create barriers to their brilliance. GLMPI is intentional about dismantling these barriers by creating safe spaces that prioritize their healing, amplify their voices, and fortify them with the resources they need to thrive.”

By tackling issues, GLMPI continues to serve as a transformative force in the lives of Black girls. These spring programs are an extension of the organization’s commitment to shaping the narrative of Black girlhood, advancing solutions that center on storytelling, healing, self-determination, and collective action.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.girlslikemeproject.org or follow @GirlsLikeMeProject on social media.

About Girls Like Me Project Inc.:

The mission of GLMPI is to help African-American girls ages 13-18 critically examine social, cultural, and political ideologies in media so that they will be able to overcome stigmas and negative stereotypes. In addition, we equip them with the tools and strategies to become influential, independent digital storytellers who transform their communities and foster global sisterhood. The program intends to serve as a resourceful career-driven program in the Chicagoland area by creating a safe space for Black girls who aspire to pursue careers in the media industry.