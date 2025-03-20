Michelle Obama on why she refuses to go into politics

Michelle Obama’s conspicuous absences at major political events recently have spawned odious rumors and innuendos about her marriage to former President Barack Obama.

The former finally reveals why she has chosen to be ghost for most public appearances recently — sans the big unveiling of her new podcast, “IMO,” with her brother Craig Robinson at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, earlier in March.

Michelle Obama cannot fathom going back into politics

The mystery answer has nothing to do with Obama’s husband, but more so with her twenty-something daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Obama broke it down on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast on Thursday, March 20.

“I was so glad when we got out of the White House,” the 61-year-old recalled herself saying when her husband was finally finished with his second presidential term in 2017.

“I wanted [her daughters] to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them,” she said of Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. “They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity.”

Democrats implored Michelle Obama to run for office

Democrats and Obama fans had clamored to entreat Obama to enter politics — and even run for the presidency — in the past eight years. But whenever she thinks of her two daughters, the answer is a resounding and irreversible “no.”

“When people ask me, would I ever run [for office], the answer is no.”

The runaway New York Times bestselling author of Becoming said politicos and fans “have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role.”

Michelle Obama said her daughters need space to grow

The former lawyer and hospital administrator added, “Not only am I not interested in politics in that way but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves — we’ve done enough.”

Obama believes her family has sacrificed enough for this country, saying the “question [has been] asked and answered” and is “never gonna happen.”

She closed the casket on that particular political question with this finality: “They’ve already served their time. … It would be unthinkable. Nope.”

Michelle Obama is a strong-willed woman

Those in the political realm have had misgivings about her aversion to even visiting Washington. Michelle Obama did not accompany Barack Obama, 63, to President Trump’s Inauguration nor to former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January. She was also a no-show when her husband to a recent Los Angeles Clippers game recently.

She opts for hanging out at the family homes on the U.S. mainland or on Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts.

“You cannot tell Michelle what to do — no one can,” the New York Daily News reported an insider explaining.