Lil Baby’s WHAM Leafs are out now

SmokeTrip is always putting the best on its shelves, and this time, they are bringing something major from one of the biggest names in rap. Lil Baby’s WHAM Leafs, in partnership with LGNDS Global is the latest smoking product to hit the streets. Lil Baby stays setting trends, and WHAM Leafs are no exception. Crafted for a smooth, high-quality experience, these leaves are designed for those who know the difference. When it comes to quality, nothing but the best makes the cut.

SmokeTrip is every celebrity’s favorite smoke shop. SmokeTrip is where the culture comes to find the rarest and most sought-after products. This drop is no different and you need to get yours while they last. Lil Baby has taken over the music and fashion world, and now he plans to take over the cannabis world next.

But Lil Baby’s not stopping there. His latest project, WHAM, is already making noise. The album was jam packed with hits including “By Myself” featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez and “Stuff” featuring Travis Scott. And to top it off, he just dropped the music video for “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” featuring Young Thug and Future. The energy is unmatched, and the chemistry between these three is a reminder of why Atlanta runs the game. Whether it’s the flashy whips, drippy fits, or Atlanta’s holy trinity, the “Dum, Dumb, And Dumber” video is fire.

We are also waiting on Lil Baby’s next project, Dominique, which he recently announced will face a delay. Lil Baby recently announced that the album is pushed back about eight weeks. Lil Baby also shared how the energy will be different on this upcoming album when he hopped on Lil Yachty’s podcast.

“WHAM is more me on some young n**** sh*t — fast cars, girls, jewelry, money. You know, the turnt lifestyle,” he said. “And Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience.”

Pull up to SmokeTrip and get with the wave. Lil Baby’s WHAM Leafs are here, and just like his music, they’re built to stand out. Don’t miss your chance to elevate your vibe with a product that’s pure quality and pure culture.