George Foreman dies at 76

George Foreman has died. His passing marks the end of an era in boxing history, leaving behind a legacy that transcended the sport.

The two-time world heavyweight champion boxer and Olympic gold medalist passed away “peacefully” at the age of 76, surrounded by his family. Foreman’s career spanned over three decades, with his final professional record standing as one of the most impressive in heavyweight history.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose,” his family said in a statement on Instagram. The post garnered overwhelming responses, showing the global impact of Foreman’s life.

Foreman was born in Texas in 1949. He grew up in Houston and turned to boxing at 17 in order to lose weight and “become a great street fighter”. His childhood was marked by poverty, but his determination would eventually make him one of the wealthiest athletes in American history.

“Next thing I know, I was fighting as a Golden Glover. It basically all happened as an accident,” he told Ringside Report in 2000. This accidental beginning would lead to one of the most storied careers in boxing, spanning from the 1960s to the 1990s.

At just 19 years old, he won a gold medal at the Mexico City Olympic Games in 1968. This victory came during a politically charged Olympics, with Foreman’s patriotic celebration providing a counterpoint to other American athletes’ protests.

“Winning that gold medal at the end, I wanted the whole world to know where I was from, so I picked up a small American flag and paraded around the ring to make sure they knew. This was my chance to represent my country. That was greater to me than even winning the boxing matches,” George told On The Ropes. His Olympic victory launched him into professional boxing, where he quickly became a dominant force.

A hugely successful professional career followed, but in 1974, he faced Muhammad Ali in a historic fight dubbed ‘the Rumble in the Jungle’. This match in Kinshasa, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo), became one of the most watched sporting events in history with a massive global audience.

“That night I lost everything I ever was. It was the most devastating event in my life as an athlete. I was not even a man no more,” Foreman told Vogue Man Arabia. Ali, the underdog, defeated Foreman, leaving the more experienced boxer devastated. The loss would lead to a spiritual awakening that changed the course of Foreman’s life and career.

Foreman retired from boxing for good in 1999, finishing with 76 wins and five losses. His second career as a heavyweight champion at age 45 set a record that still stands today, making him the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

In 1994, Foreman launched the George Foreman Grill, which became one of the most successful celebrity-endorsed products of all time. This business venture earned him significantly more than his boxing career, transforming him into a household name for reasons beyond his sporting achievements.

And in 2022, he competed on The Masked Singer, showing his enduring popularity with new generations of fans. Throughout his later years, Foreman remained a beloved public figure, known for his transformation from an intimidating fighter to a jovial entrepreneur and family man.

He fathered 12 children, daughters Natalia, Leola, Michi, Isabella, Courtney, Georgetta and Freeda (who died in 2019), along with five sons all named George Edward Foreman. His decision to name all his sons George stemmed from his desire to create a strong family bond, as he often explained in interviews.

He is survived by his fifth wife Mary Joan Martelly, who he married in 1985 and his children. The couple’s decades-long marriage was often cited by Foreman as one of his greatest achievements, following four previous marriages.

Tributes have poured in from across the sporting world, with fellow boxing legends, current champions, and sports personalities acknowledging Foreman’s immense contribution to boxing and his remarkable life outside the ring. His journey from poverty to global icon remains one of sports’ most inspiring stories.