Traveling to Egypt: Connect with history and culture

The Pyramids of Egypt have been greeting the rising sun for over 5000 years and the Horemakhet (Great Sphinx), for over 8000 years. For over 30 years, Dr. Chike Akua has been studying ancient Kemetic (Egyptian) history and culture, while applying its most sacred lessons to education. Akua is currently an associate professor of educational leadership and a leadership strategist to colleges, universities and urban schools.

Dr. Akua has helped to lead over 1000 people on study tours throughout Egypt. This summer he will be leading another tour, June 17-29, 2025. On a riveting and revealing twelve-day trip, travelers will have guided tours of the spectacular new Grand Egyptian Museum, the Pyramids, the Horemakhet (Great Sphinx), The Ipet Isut (Karnak Temple), the Shemiyet Ipet (Luxor Temple), Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Abu Simbel and much more. In addition, travelers will take an exhilarating three-day cruise down the Nile while taking in other sites.

But the added bonus of the trip is the daily lectures on ancient Kemetic history and culture which connect the people to the places they will visit. “When you go to Africa, who you go with makes all the difference in the world,” says Akua. “We will be sharing with travelers their connection to ancient Kemetic culture. This will be a life-changing trip for everyone involved!”

If Akua’s lectures aren’t enough, travelers will also experience a dynamic guest lecture and demonstration from Dr. Rashad Richey. Many people know Dr. Richey as a national media personality. However, in addition, Dr. Richey is also a physicist and author of the book, Ancient Egyptian Mastery of Quantum Physics, Vibratory Frequency, and Geometric Sciences. “My trip to Egypt last year deeply influenced my physics research and I’m looking forward to going and presenting again this year,” said Dr. Richey.

“I have studied from and traveled with some of the top Black scholars in the field and they are amazing,” said Dr. Akua. “But Dr. Richey brings a level of insight that I just haven’t quite seen before. His training as a quantum physicist and what one scholar called “the intelligence of the heart” give Dr. Richey a very unique perspective on ancient Kemetic science. Last year’s travelers were awestruck by his lecture and demonstration.

Dr. Akua’s most recent book is, Khepera: Ancient Kemetic Concepts in Education and Transformation. It serves as a wonderful guide for travelers and those who want to learn more about ancient African culture and how it can help us today. “I wrote it to introduce some of the most common ideas and concepts in Kemetic history, culture and education that can help us meet needs and solve problems today.”

To learn more about the trip with Dr. Akua and Dr. Richey on the Egypt Study Tour and to register for the trip, visit www.TravelWithDrAkua.com. Seating for the tour is limited and all fees must be paid by April 11.