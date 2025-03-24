Brian Robinson has styled some of the biggest names in entertainment. He has worked with Vanessa Simmons, Angela Simmons, Naturi Naughton, Bobby V, and Cyn Santana, just to name a few. His collection is now being sold in Bloomingdale’s at Lenox Mall as well. Brian Robinson stepped into the Star Studio to tell us more about his fashion journey.

How did you get into styling?

Well, initially, when I went to college, I went to school for television production and integrated media and a concentration in PR and advertising. After college, I moved back home and my best friend created a magazine called Open Fly magazine, which revolved around arts and culture, fashion and entertainment. So I did focus on the editor side of that publication in journalism. Then after that, we did a couple of photo shoots, and it really put everything in full motion with being on set and just being able to see how creative the sets could be, and the overall thought process behind the clothing pieces. So essentially, I was adamant about focusing on the writing aspect of the publication, but after a couple of months, I became more involved on the fashion scene, and when writing about these articles, I always would think back about how the pieces and the clothing could be reworked, how different outfits could fit, different fits and proportions and different silhouettes, which was the driving force. So we had a conversation, and I transitioned over to the lead stylist for the publication.

What has been one of the biggest challenges during your career?

I would say one of the biggest challenges that I faced in the fashion industry is being able to actually be a household name in the fashion industry, the longevity in which I’ve had in my career. It’s something I absolutely pride myself on, being able to transition from a stylist to a designer and being able to have it received appropriately within the chains in which it has been absolutely phenomenal.

What was the inspiration behind your clothing line and collection, BDR?

For the collection, it was definitely living in New York City, being able to always be out and about, and being able to utilize athleisure wear to its full capability, being able to understand how to make it look polished by being able to incorporate just certain key pieces that can go from athleisure to nine to five to ready to wear. So, when I did my first collection with being on a lot of sets, with being a wardrobe stylist and black because black is always what we tend to go to, so I wanted to be able to make black not only a staple but be able to make it trendy but classic.

How was it styling Elle Varner?

I loved the overall aesthetic of Elle Varner. Elle Varner is super down to earth, very polished. It’s like having a conversation with your favorite cousin, being able to just sit back and just literally have those amazing engaging moments. So we embarked on an amazing experience when she had a tour in DC, paired with Ne-Yo and Miguel. And through that experience, not only was I able to really have an amazing time with her, but also those other two artists. But really after having her off-stage and just being able to connect and understand what she was looking to go with her style, it really gave me the capability of really being able to connect with her, not only on a business level, but a personal level, which I said is very important so she just, overall, is an amazing person, and just really had a great spirit, and was totally down the party afterward, and have an amazing time.