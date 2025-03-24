Chicago Bears tap Laura Anderson as CFO and SVP of admin

The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of Laura Anderson as Senior Vice President of Administration & Chief Financial Officer.

Anderson joins the Bears after most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for the Big Ten Conference, overseeing financial operations and strategic planning, ensuring financial stability during one of the most inspirational and transformational tenures of the conference’s storied history.

“Laura is a tremendous addition to the Chicago Bears family,” said President and CEO Kevin Warren. “During our time together at the Big Ten Conference, Laura served as a talented and creative driving force on our executive team, advancing our operations with financial excellence and a passion for collective growth. We are blessed to have Laura join our executive team at the Chicago Bears as we continue to build an innovative, global and aggressive NFL business model.”

“Along with her extensive background in finance, accounting and strategic planning, Laura is a strong leader with an administrative vision and adaptability that will be critical for the Chicago Bears as we continue to build a transformative and world-class NFL franchise,” said Executive Vice President of Stadium Development & Chief Operating Officer Karen Murphy.

Anderson’s role will encompass oversight of all financial, accounting and information technology operations involving the organization and will be instrumental in navigating an evolving financial climate and deploying technology as a competitive advantage for the advancement and progression of the Chicago Bears.

“I am honored and humbled to fulfill a life-long dream of being a member of the Chicago Bears,” said Anderson. “My family and I have taken great pride in being Chicagoans, and we have experienced firsthand how the love of the Chicago Bears exceedingly permeates throughout our community. I am thankful to the McCaskey Family, Kevin Warren, Karen Murphy and the executive leadership team of the Bears for presenting this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to our collaboration and the challenging, competitive and exciting efforts that lie ahead as we create a world-class, championship-level environment for our organization, our community and Bears fans.”

During Anderson’s seven years with the Big Ten Conference, her leadership as Treasurer to the Office of the Commissioner and the Board of Directors served an integral role in the conference’s operations, providing consistent, strategic guidance to the Big Ten’s presidents, chancellors and athletic advisory entities. Before elevating to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Anderson provided senior-level management and prudent guidance as Senior Vice President, Controller, developing operational strategy during the pandemic and collaborating with senior leadership on the advancement and progression of the conference amid adversity.

Prior to joining the Big Ten Conference, Anderson supported ESI Consultants as a Senior Financial Consultant, leading the internal operations of the firm, beginning at the start-up level, after serving as an Audit Consultant for Chicago’s Arthur Andersen LLP, working in the group’s audit practice, contributing to the advising of clients, including multi-national and publicly-traded companies.

A graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Anderson is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Illinois CPA Society, as well as Women Leaders in Sports and Women in Sports and Events.

In the Chicagoland community, Anderson is an active volunteer in the non-profit realm, honorably serving as a past President of the Junior League of Chicago and currently on the Board of Directors for the DuPage Children’s Museum. In recognition of excellence and transformation at the Big Ten Conference and throughout Greater Chicago, Anderson was highlighted by Crain’s Chicago Business, gaining recognition on the publication’s Notable CFOs list of 2023.

A native of Illinois and a resident of Chicago, Anderson and her husband, Scott, are parents to two children – Emma and Ryan.