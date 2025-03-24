Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton drives menopause initiative

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton is spearheading a push for menopause awareness, healthcare access, and supportive policies advancing women’s health advocacy. The state’s groundbreaking initiative was highlighted at the University of Illinois Chicago’s March 13, 2025 event, “The Menopause Imperative: Advancing Care, Research, and Policy,” where Lt. Governor Stratton was joined by renowned actress and wellness advocate Halle Berry.

The event at UIC was a vital platform for Lt. Governor Stratton and Berry, alongside healthcare experts and policy advocates, to emphasize the importance of addressing longstanding gaps in menopause care and research. During her address, Stratton underscored Illinois’ ambition to become a national leader in menopause healthcare, workforce protections, and medical research funding.

Aiming to address the economic and social implications associated with menopause-related health issues, Lt. Governor Stratton also highlighted the filing of Illinois’ first-ever Menopause Awareness Week resolution (SJR0025). Scheduled for observance from October 12-18, 2025, this resolution acknowledges menopause as a critical public health concern and also paves the way for significant legislative action.

“Women’s health is a public health priority—and menopause advocacy is long overdue,” stated Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In a time when access to care and medical research are under attack, we cannot afford to let women’s health needs be ignored. Illinois is leading the way in ensuring that menopause is recognized, researched, and addressed through policy. We are not just having the conversation—we are taking action to close the gaps in care, workplace protections, and medical research.”

Berry, whose health and wellness company, Respin, advocates for holistic health solutions, supported Lt. Governor Stratton’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors.

Following the public forum, Lt. Governor Stratton convened a private legislative roundtable, “The Menopause Imperative: Making Illinois a Leader in Care,” bringing together Illinois policymakers, healthcare providers, and research experts. Discussions at the roundtable focused on specific legislative strategies to amplify research investments, expand healthcare access, and integrate menopause awareness into broader state health initiatives. Participants also explored strategic opportunities to partner with private entities, further enhancing workplace accommodations and health protections for menopausal employees.

A key point of discussion was the economic impact associated with menopause. Stratton highlighted that productivity declines linked to menopause symptoms could significantly affect the state’s workforce and economy, making clear that comprehensive workforce policies are essential. The roundtable also confronted existing inequities, especially those disproportionately affecting rural communities and Black and Latina women, underscoring the need for inclusive and equitable healthcare strategies.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Lt. Governor Stratton’s broader commitment to advancing gender equity in Illinois. As the Chair of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls and leader of the We Thrive initiative, she continuously advocates for policies that eliminate healthcare disparities, ensure economic security for women, and establish Illinois as a pioneering state in gender-focused health and workforce reforms.

With high-profile support and an actionable policy framework in place, Illinois is poised to set a national standard in menopause advocacy, bringing overdue attention to a critical but often overlooked aspect of women’s health. Through concerted efforts in policy-making, healthcare access, and public-private partnerships, Lt. Governor Stratton is ensuring Illinois moves from dialogue to decisive action in addressing menopause.