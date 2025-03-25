2025 Women of Influence Awards

The energy inside The Statler Hotel in Downtown Dallas was absolutely magnetic. Over 600 powerful, driven, and dynamic women gathered on Friday, March 21, 2025, for one of the most anticipated events of the year—the Women of Influence Awards Luncheon. Hosted in partnership with Soul Reborn and Cheryl Magazine and sponsored by Intuit, Texas Capital Bank, The Polote Corporation, and She Empowerment Global, this sold-out affair was a celebration of the profound impact of women who lead with faith, resilience and purpose.

At the helm of this extraordinary celebration was Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, the award-winning entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. Dr. Polote Williamson, the epitome of this year’s theme, “The Affirmed Woman,” set the tone for an afternoon filled with grace, gratitude, and game-changing conversations.

“Women continue to make significant contributions to society across various industries. The ladies we honored today are a testament to this, as each of them — many pioneers in their craft — have directly and positively impacted their respective fields, paving the way for other aspiring women,” said Dr. Polote Williamson. “We’re proud to host the Women of Influence Awards Luncheon for the third consecutive year, our most successful thus far, as a platform to recognize and honor some of the most dynamic women of this generation.”

Honoring Black Excellence

The 2025 honorees, referred to as, “The Sweet Sixteen,” represented a league of extraordinary women whose influence extends across business, media, philanthropy, and advocacy. Each name called was met with thunderous applause and standing ovations, as these women have redefined success in their respective fields:

Sheryl Adkins-Green – Former Chief Experience Officer, Mary Kay Inc.

Raven Nicole Barnes – VP, The Confidence Group & Youth Advocate

Karen Boykin-Towns – Vice Chair, NAACP National Board

Tabitha Brown – Emmy-winning Actress & Bestselling Author

Tamira Chapman – Entrepreneur & Publisher

Erica Terry Derryck – Communications Executive, Intuit

Tammy Franklin – Advocate & Motivational Speaker

Shani Hosten – VP of Audience Strategy, AARP

Teri Ijeoma – Master Trader & Investment Educator

DeDe McGuire – Radio Host & Philanthropist

Denise Polote-Kelly – Grief Recovery Specialist & Life Coach

Britni Ricard – Founder & CEO, Cota Skin Care

Egypt Sherrod – Real Estate Mogul & HGTV Star

Kimberly Sweet – Emmy-Nominated Journalist & Timber Farmer

Dr. Jill Waggoner – Family Physician & Health Advocate

Patricia Adams Williams – Founder, She Empowerment Global

These women weren’t just acknowledged for their success—they were affirmed for the countless lives they’ve touched and the legacies they are building.

A Celebration of Impact & Generational Wealth

With Nicole Baker (Emmy-nominated anchor) and Roni Talley (bestselling author and film producer) guiding the afternoon, the program moved seamlessly from heartfelt tributes to empowering conversations about leadership, wealth-building, and community reinvestment.

Guests dined on an elegant catered lunch while soaking in the soul-stirring sounds of soprano NaGuanda Nobles and Clover the Violinist, whose performances elevated the experience to a whole new level.

But one of the most unforgettable moments came when honoree Tamira Chapman—a powerhouse entrepreneur and publisher—announced a surprise $25,000 donation to Soul Reborn. The momentum only built from there as Teri Ijeoma matched that amount, and Cynt Marshall, the highly respected Consultant and former CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, added another $10,000.

Dr. Polote Williamson, visibly moved by the outpouring of generosity, reminded the room, “The lack of access to capital has been a major factor preventing Black women from starting their businesses…with educational, financial, and inspirational resources like the donations made today, Soul Reborn will be able to continue to help Black women reach their dreams.”

This wasn’t just another awards ceremony; it was a call to action.

The Women of Influence Awards Luncheon underscored the reality that Black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, yet still face systemic barriers in securing funding and resources. Through initiatives like Soul Reborn, the impact of this event will extend far beyond the luncheon—providing real financial support, mentorship, and opportunities for women who are ready to for the next level.

Leaving Inspired, Empowered & Affirmed

As the afternoon came to a close, the energy in the room was electrifying. Guests left with more than just inspiration—they walked away with connections, opportunities, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Dr. Polote Williamson, always one to leave a lasting impression, gave one final charge: “Never live in someone else’s dream so long that you forget your own.”