50 Cent and Michael Rainey Jr. destroy Lil Meech in posts

“BMF” star Lil Meech has been getting scorched by scathing comments from “Power” actor Michael Rainey Jr., and the man who produced both of their shows, 50 Cent.

Rainey, 24, who’s become the face of the iconic “Power” franchise, took a blowtorch to Lil Meech in the aftermath of Meech being brutally cut off from 50 Cent and having his own successful show, “BMF,” shut down without notice.

Michael Rainey Jr. was merciless towards Lil Meech

During an Instagram Live session with his 3.5 million followers, a fan wondered if Rainey felt bad that 50 Cent has become enemies of Big Meech and, by association, Lil Meech, with the innocent son catching strays for his father’s beef.

To say Rainey was brutal to Lil Meech is an understatement.

“Do I feel bad for Lil Meech?” Rainey responded. “I don’t feel bad for no grown man on this planet. I’m a grown man. Why the f–k I got to feel bad for another grown man? You a grown man too, n—– What you asking for my sympathy for? You’ll be alright. H– a– n—–”

The savage comment must have sent Lil Meech reeling because he took a few days to respond. The son of the notorious Black Mafia Family founder eventually found a repost of Rainey’s merciless words.

“He got my name in his mouth more than his h–,” Lil Meech penned. “This lil n—a be talking to his self BOY SHUT THE F–K UP @michaelraineyjr.”

50 Cent, of course, couldn’t resist needling Lil Meech

Rainey has yet to publicly respond. But Fifty, who never met a troll opportunity he didn’t like, inserted himself into the two-man conversation.

“You’ll B alright, H– a–. LOL. @michaelraineyjr Nah This s–t Funny. Hahahaha.”

The origin of the 50 Cent and Big Meech beef

Fifty created both “Power” and “BMF.” He took umbrage that Big Meech, who returned to national stardom while in prison when Fifty started the “BMF” TV series, would align himself with Fifty’s longtime enemy, Rick Ross. Fifty did not appreciate Big Meech partnering with Rick Ross to create a fundraising concert — which wound up being cancelled.

Lil Meech, who became an overnight TV sensation with “BMF” series, simply got caught in the crossfire of Big Meech and Fifty’s escalating beef. And looks as if Lil Meech has very few sympathizers to lean on.