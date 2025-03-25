How a Black queer woman uses coding to drive social change

In a world where technology shapes our daily lives, the stories of diverse trailblazers inspire the next generation of innovators. The tech industry is evolving, with new voices bringing fresh perspectives that challenge traditional approaches. One such story follows a young Black, queer woman who discovered her path in coding and used it to create meaningful social impact.

Finding passion through unexpected channels

At just 15 years old, this innovator discovered a love for coding through a STEM summer program aimed at empowering young women. The first project involved coding prosthetic fingers, a moment that sparked a lifelong passion for technology. The experience created a level playing field where creativity and problem-solving mattered more than background or identity.

The coding environment provided a sense of agency unlike anything encountered before. Suddenly, building solutions to complex problems became possible without the social barriers that existed in other spaces. This early exposure to technology set the foundation for a journey that would eventually impact millions.

Education with purpose beyond profit

Pursuing a degree in integrated design and media led to developing skills in web development and sound engineering. But this education journey wasn’t solely focused on acquiring technical knowledge. The intersection of technology and social justice became a driving force, particularly in areas of environmental activism.

This commitment to making a difference culminated in launching an automated toolkit in May 2020, offering free resources to help individuals engage with their communities. The project represented a perfect blend of technical expertise and social consciousness, demonstrating how coding skills can address societal needs beyond commercial applications.

Navigating an industry not built for everyone

Despite impressive achievements, significant challenges emerged as a Black, queer woman in a predominantly white and male industry. The first year of college brought feelings of isolation and doubt, creating what would later be described as the most challenging chapter in a budding career.

Instead of giving up, the response was to turn to social media and build a support network of like-minded individuals. This experience reinforced a commitment to uplift other young women of color in tech, creating the representation that was sorely missing. The struggle became fuel for a mission to change the industry from within.

Creating solutions where none existed

The coding journey features several impactful projects addressing gaps in digital resources. A recent platform for women’s college basketball stats emerged from frustration over the lack of resources for female athletes. The project aimed to provide real-time rankings and standings for all teams, addressing a clear inequity in sports technology.

Even more impressive, the community resource toolkit mentioned earlier has reached over two million users since its launch. This success demonstrates the massive untapped market for tech solutions that serve diverse communities and social causes. When technology addresses real needs beyond the mainstream, its impact can be exponential.

Drawing motivation from everyday problems

Inspiration comes from identifying everyday problems that technology can solve. Each project begins with a question about how digital tools might address an unmet need, particularly for underrepresented communities.

The importance of community collaboration remains central to this approach. Being the voice in rooms that lack diverse perspectives drives ongoing motivation, paired with the understanding that lasting change requires collective effort. Friends and peers serve as constant sources of encouragement, pushing for excellence even when obstacles seem insurmountable.

Guidance for the next wave of diverse coders

For those entering the tech field, especially from underrepresented backgrounds, resilience stands as the most crucial quality. The advice is simple but powerful. Do it scared. Fear will always be present when blazing new trails, but moving forward despite that fear is what creates progress.

Patience also proves essential in this journey. Learning to code, building meaningful projects, and changing industry culture all take time. Each challenge becomes an opportunity for growth when viewed through the lens of persistence and long-term vision.

Reimagining the future of technology

The dream is of a tech industry free from stereotypes, where diverse voices naturally contribute to innovative solutions. Technology should reflect the vibrant communities it serves, becoming more creative, colorful, and equitable in the process.

This journey exemplifies how authenticity fosters innovation. When people bring their full selves to technology creation, the results serve broader populations and address previously overlooked needs.

The story serves as a powerful reminder that anyone can create meaningful change through passion, creativity, and determination. The future of tech grows brighter with each new voice that joins the conversation, each perspective that challenges conventions, and each line of code written with purpose beyond profit.

For those looking to make their mark in technology, remember this. The most revolutionary innovations often come from those the industry never expected to lead. That reality makes the future of tech infinitely exciting.