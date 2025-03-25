Jaydon is Usher’s next big star

At only 17, it’s crazy to think JayDon has been famous for more than half of his life. He started acting as a kid and got his big breakout playing a Young Simba in one of the biggest remakes ever at the age of 11. Since then, he has grown in both fame and height, standing at over 6’5 now. JayDon stepped into the Star Studio to tell us more about his new era.

You were in the original Lion King and played a Young Simba. Where were you when you found out?

I was actually here, funny enough, shooting a show called Tyler Perry’s “The Paynes,” a remake of “House Of Payne.” I was on that show, and my mom got me this audition, talking about this for Lion King, I’m thinking it’s a commercial or something regular like that. But it was the actual movie, and I ended up doing the cell tape with my dad in the little apartment that we had. Got a callback, did one more, and sang “It Was Family.” Went back to LA, met up with the executive producers, and everything. That’s how the story goes, so.

Do you prefer making music or acting more?

At the moment, I’m really engulfed in music. I’m really, I’m really, I’m really passionate about that. So I have to say music, because I love music, and that’s what I’m doing. But I never take a backseat from acting. I’ll pick it back up soon.

Tell us more about Lullaby and why you picked Paradise to be the feature.

Paradise, that’s my brother. We all signed MEGA. That’s my labelmate. And even beyond that, he’s just a great artist. Just amazing, dude…I got a few with him. Lullaby is emotional, but music is just emotional, period. It’s all emotions; you feel me? It’s what emotions sound like. So I thought I’d just come out with a little slow song so I can really hear my voice and hear my sound, and it’s some of my best.

L.A. Reid and Usher are some legends. How does it feel to work with them?

L.A. Reid, that’s that guy. He’s not just like a business corporate guy, where I see him every once in a while; he’s really hands-on with everything, and I appreciate that. You know, he’s a mentor to me, and I’m real close with him, close to his family. So it’s an amazing thing being able to work with a legend like that every day. Usher he’s on the road and everything, so I don’t get to see him as much, but he’s definitely there, and he’s taught me a lot of stuff, like how to slow my breathing, and he’s listened to me singing, gave me notes on that, showed me some Donny Hathaway songs we shared that moment. So, man, it’s all been dope. Man, I love all that.

Who are your influences?

Michael Jackson, Chris Brown. Let’s go back. Stevie Wonder. Donny Hathaway, of course. Kim Burrell, love Kim Burrell. Love Kim Burrell for real. And my dad, he’s an entertainer too.

What’s the biggest difference in your music from when you first came out?

Oh, man, I’m young, man. I’m 17. I’ve kind of experienced a little bit more things, being with girls and just my school, it’s a lot more to talk about. A lot more, I can say, a lot more. I don’t gotta be like ‘Mom’ anymore. I’m free.