Mark Morrison arrested in Florida over battery charges

Mark Morrison has been arrested in Florida on charges of battery. The incident marks the latest in a series of legal troubles for the British R&B star spanning several decades.

The 52-year-old British singer – best known for his 1996 hit “Return of the Mack” — was taken into custody on Saturday, March 22, following an alleged altercation at Le Bar à Vin in Palm Beach, but his arrest has only now come to light. Le Bar à Vin is an upscale establishment known for its extensive wine selection and celebrity clientele.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ and published on Monday, Morrison began shouting and swearing at the venue’s general manager, Nicola Lavacca, over an event he had started planning the previous day. The report indicates that Morrison had been discussing hosting a private party at the venue before the disagreement occurred.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that the situation escalated, with Morrison allegedly pushing Lavacca in the upper body. Lavacca did not retaliate. Security camera footage from the venue is being reviewed as part of the investigation, according to local authorities.

A witness intervened, separating the two men and urging Morrison to step outside. The witness, who has not been publicly identified, later provided a statement to responding officers.

Police later arrested the singer on a charge of simple battery. Under Florida law, simple battery is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

He was released on Sunday morning after posting a $1,000 bond. Court records show Morrison is scheduled for an initial hearing next month at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Morrison rose to fame in the mid-1990s with “Return of the Mack,” which became a defining track of the decade’s R&B movement. The song reached No. 1 in the UK and No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His debut album of the same name also featured the songs “Crazy” and “Let’s Get Down.” The album achieved platinum status in the UK and gold certification in the United States, establishing Morrison as a prominent figure in the R&B scene.

Despite his musical success, his career has been overshadowed by legal issues. His troubled history with law enforcement spans multiple countries and decades, with incidents ranging from minor infractions to serious offenses.

In 1997, Morrison was convicted for attempting to bring a firearm aboard an airliner and served a three-month jail sentence. The incident occurred at a London airport when security personnel discovered an unloaded weapon in his luggage.

The following year, he missed a court appearance for charges related to possessing an offensive weapon, instead traveling to Barbados. His unauthorized travel while facing criminal charges complicated his legal situation further.

He was arrested upon his return to the UK but was later cleared of the weapon charge.

Morrison was also convicted of affray after a brawl that resulted in one fatality. The incident, which took place outside a nightclub in Leicester, led to the death of a man who was not directly involved in the altercation with Morrison.

He was sentenced to community service — but paid a lookalike, Gabriel Maferika, to serve his sentence while he went on tour. This deception was eventually discovered by authorities, resulting in additional legal consequences.

The deception led to a year-long prison sentence at Wormwood Scrubs, where he reportedly converted to Islam and attempted to change his name to Abdul Rahman. Prison records indicate he maintained a low profile during his incarceration.

In 1998, Morrison was banned from driving for six months and fined almost $1,800 after being caught twice without a license. The driving violations added to his growing list of legal troubles.

And in 2002, he was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and car theft. The serious nature of these allegations marked an escalation in his legal difficulties.

Though released on bail, a police officer was later arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from Morrison. He then failed to appear in court, prompting a warrant for his arrest. The corruption investigation involving the officer became a separate legal matter.

In 2004, Morrison was arrested following an altercation at a Leicester nightclub, where a platinum and diamond medallion was stolen from around his neck. The jewelry was reportedly valuable and personally significant to the singer.

He spent a night in custody before being released. Representatives for Morrison have not yet commented on his most recent arrest in Florida.