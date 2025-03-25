Morehouse School of Medicine president and CEO Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice collaborated with the Atlanta Cluster of The Links, Incorporated for the Black Family Wellness Expo on MSM’s National Center for Primary Care campus in Atlanta. Montgomery Rice delivered devastating statistics that spoke to blatant racial health disparities — surprisingly higher in Atlanta and Fulton County, Ga. — during the forum, “The State of Health Care in Black America,” hosted by Emmy-winning news anchor Karyn Greer.