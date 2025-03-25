Nia Long speaks on aggressive meeting with Sherri Shepherd

Celebritydom is abuzz from a reported aggressive confrontation between daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd and actress Nia Long.

Both Shepherd, 57, and Long, 54, attended Denzel Washington’s highly-anticipated “Othello” theater play on Broadway in Manhattan, N.Y., on Sunday, March 23.

Sherri Shepherd detailed the showdown with Nia Long

As Shepherd recounted on her eponymous talk show, she was talking with friends before the play started when, suddenly, an unnamed actress who she’s familiar with grabbed her arm and forcefully turned her around.

According to Page Six, we now know that the unnamed woman is Long, The Best Man and Love Jones star.

Shepherd said Long “grabbed my arm and forcefully turned me around … and she says to me, ‘You’ve been shading me a lot.’”

When Shepherd denied that she ever shaded the Boyz N the Hood actress, she said Long repeated it, saying, “Yes, you have.”

Shepherd said she was waiting for a meeting with Long … only there would be no talking

Not surprisingly, Shepherd was on fire about the rude run-in and the Chicago-bred TV personality wanted to introduce her hands to the woman.

“I went to the bathroom during the intermission and I waited there for 15 minutes waiting for a meeting in the ladies room,” she said. “You don’t get to grab me and turn me around like we’re in a daggum cartoon and just walk away.”

Fans stand up for Long vs. Shepherd beef

After Long was outed by the publication, she took to her Instagram account to tell her nearly 5 million followers, “About last night.”

There is no indication yet what specifically Shepherd said that triggered Long, but fans were mostly behind Long.

“Never let an uncomfortably built hating, top heavy, bottom extra small with chicken legs let you forget YOU BEEN THAT GIRL💙🩵🔊💯,” said one fan.

Another fan said, “2Snaps and a swirl…..stop playing with our gworllll,” while a third added, “She fine AND she stand on business?! My girl,” one while a fourth contributed, “Beautiful & Unbothered. Let her talk to herself.”

One user went against the crowd, saying that Long was in the wrong.

“At first I was like yes Nia as you should … but then they played a clip of what Sherri said in on the breakfast club and basically she was telling people to mind their business and Nia deserved happiness.. so now I’m like dang that’s crazy to assault someone who was standing up for you.”