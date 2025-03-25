Reginald F. Lewis Museum hosts free HBCU Day March 29

Baltimore, MD – March 22, 2025 – The Reginald F. Lewis Museum, in partnership with the Malcolm Bernard HBCU College Fair and Consciously Curated, will celebrate the rich legacy and cultural significance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with HBCU Day on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 11 AM to 6 PM. This free event, hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole and media personality Kyle on the Mic, will transform the museum into an HBCU campus for a day filled with education, entertainment, and community engagement.

This year’s theme, “Cultivating Activism – Their Impact Then and Now,” will explore the critical role HBCUs have played in shaping social change, both historically and in the present day.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Live Performances , including Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine and Divine Nine step performances.

HBCU Resource Tables and On-Site Admissions , where prospective students can meet with HBCU representatives for real-time admissions opportunities and financial aid guidance.

Financial and College Preparation Workshop with Paula Dofat, providing insight on paying for college, accessing scholarships, and navigating the HBCU experience.

Family-Friendly Activities , including story readings by the Royal Court of Coppin State University and a Royal Parade.

HBCU Art Making for Kids , featuring artist Reginald A. Lewis leading an interactive art session celebrating HBCU culture.

HBCU Happy Hour , closing out the day with a wine tasting (for guests 21 and over), live music from DJ No ID, and networking opportunities.

Roundtable Discussion , moderated by Dr. Ida Jones of Morgan State University will highlight how HBCUs have fostered civic consciousness and activism. The conversation will feature discussions on Omega Psi Phi’s Pi Chapter’s efforts to bring Malcolm X to Morgan State for a debate, as well as student-led protests at Morgan during the 1970s and 1990s. The panel will also showcase HBCU alumni who have used their platforms to drive legislative and social change.

HBCU Day is inspired by the museum’s current exhibition, iWitness: Media and the Movement. Attendees are encouraged to wear their HBCU school colors and Greek paraphernalia to celebrate the legacy and culture of these historic institutions.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 11 AM – 6 PM

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD

Admission: Free

For more information, visit www.lewismuseum.org or contact Crystal Turner | Director of Communications & External Relations at [email protected].

About the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture documents, interprets, and preserves the complex experiences, contributions, and culture of Black people in Maryland. The museum serves as a catalyst for sustained change by providing programs, exhibitions, and bold conversations that educate and challenge.