Coke stories: 7 wild facts from the World of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola might be the most recognizable brand in the world, but its history is even more fascinating. The World Of Coca-Cola has a new exhibit opening on April 11 named Coke Stories, which takes visitors on an immersive AI trip through Coke’s storied history. From winning Oscars to making bold moves during the civil rights era, Coca-Cola has left its mark.

1. Coke Took Home an Oscar… Seriously

In 1982, Coca-Cola bought Columbia Pictures. Why would a soft drink company want to produce movies? The acquisition proved fortuitous as Gandhi won Best Picture in 1983. That Academy Award is now on display in the new exhibit.

2. King Coke and MLK

After Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, a rabbi and a minister planned a non-denominational celebration for him in Atlanta. Many business leaders were reluctant to attend until Coca-Cola executive Robert Woodruff intervened. According to company lore, he threatened to move Coca-Cola out of Atlanta if business owners didn’t attend. The celebration was ultimately well-attended, with business leaders bringing their families.

3. Coke over Alcohol

During World War II, General Eisenhower recognized Coca-Cola’s effect on troop morale. When asked what would boost morale, more soldiers requested Coke than beer. One of the Tuskegee Airmen, Charles B. Hall, was rewarded with an ice-cold Coca-Cola after shooting down an enemy plane.

4. Six-Packs Were a Housewife Hack

Coca-Cola invented the six-pack in the 1920s to make it easier for housewives to carry soda from the store. They even sized it to match a gallon of milk. Unfortunately, Coke was ahead of its time because unless the beverages were consumed that day, they would go flat. The six-pack didn’t become a household name until refrigerators became common in the 1930s.

5. Fanta Was Born Out of Italian Necessity

Fanta was invented in 1955 to dodge American tariffs. Italian bottlers needed a local drink, and Fanta was created. It arrived on U.S. shelves in 1958, beginning its citrus-flavored legacy.

6. Coke’s Impressive Musical History

Before brand partnerships with musicians became common, Coca-Cola had Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles performing the “Things Go Better with Coke” jingle in the 1960s. The Supremes and Gladys Knight and The Pips also recorded versions, showing Coca-Cola’s early adoption of celebrity marketing.

7. Olympic Sponsorship Legacy

Since 1928, Coca-Cola has been the Olympic Games’ longest-running sponsor, outlasting any company outside the IOC itself. When the Olympic torch relay began in 1992, Coca-Cola was a prominent sponsor. Today, Coca-Cola possesses the largest collection of Olympic torches outside the Olympic Committee itself.