Dr. George C. Fraser shares The Seven Currencies of Life

In a world where financial prosperity and personal fulfillment seem elusive to many, Dr. George C. Fraser stands as a beacon of wisdom, urging Black America to reclaim its destiny through strategic relationship-building, lifelong learning, and economic empowerment. His upcoming PowerNetworking Experience & Expo, scheduled for November 5–8, 2025, at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Georgia, embodies these principles. This annual conference serves as a pivotal platform for Black entrepreneurs and business owners to connect, grow, and prosper. In an exclusive sit-down, Dr. Fraser shared his insights on what he calls the “Seven Currencies of Life”—principles that transcend mere monetary wealth to encompass time, relationships, knowledge, reputation, change, health, and financial literacy. His message is clear: Black people must save themselves, and the path to true prosperity starts with intentional living.

From orphan to oracle: The making of a visionary

Dr. Fraser’s journey is one of resilience and reinvention. Orphaned at a young age, he spent his formative years navigating a turbulent foster care system, ultimately emerging with an unshakable belief in the power of self-determination. His early jobs included mopping floors at LaGuardia Airport, a stark contrast to the legacy he would later build as one of the most respected voices in Black entrepreneurship and networking.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” he tells me, exuding the conviction of a man who has turned struggle into strategy. Leaving behind a toxic environment in Brooklyn, he found his footing in Cleveland, where he dedicated himself to uplifting the Black community through economic education and professional development. His mantra? “Learn, earn, and return.”

The Seven Currencies: A blueprint for Black success

1. Time: The priceless commodity

“Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. And once you’ve lost it, you can never get it back.”

Dr. Fraser stresses that time is the most valuable asset one can possess. The illusion that we have unlimited time is the greatest mistake we make. He urges Black people to use their time wisely and eliminate distractions that do not contribute to their growth. “I will tell anybody in a New York minute—do anything, but don’t waste my time. I will get more money, but I will not get any more time.”

2. Relationships: The true currency of wealth

“Without relationships, you have no business. You build people, and people build your business.”

Dr. Fraser believes that wealth in the 21st century is not just about money—it’s about relationships. Drawing from his book, Success Runs in Our Race, he emphasizes that one’s circle directly impacts success. “You’re the average of the five people you spend the most time with. Don’t spend major time with minor people.”

He advises steering clear of toxic individuals: “Stay away from ‘still’ people—still complaining, still broke, still hating, and still nowhere.”

3. Knowledge: The lifelong pursuit

“Read, Negroes. Now, let me spell Negroes for you—capital N, capital G, R, Ws. Negro. Please, at least one book a month.”

Dr. Fraser champions reading as a tool for intellectual empowerment. He argues that most people use their opinions to form facts, rather than using facts to form opinions. Encouraging continuous learning, he cites Michelangelo, who at 87 said, “I’m still learning.”

His book Success Runs in Our Race was recently selected by OpenAI to train artificial intelligence, a significant recognition of its impact and African-centered wisdom.

4. Reputation: The foundation of wealth

“The magic that you’re looking for is in the work that you are avoiding. Do the work.”

For Dr. Fraser, reputation is more than perception—it’s about character and integrity. He stresses that one’s true wealth lies in being of service to others and building a name that carries value.

5. Change: The only constant

“If you want change but don’t do the work to change, you’ve actually chosen what you don’t want.”

Dr. Fraser challenges the community to not just demand change but to become it. Quoting Frederick Douglass, he reminds us: “It is not the light that we need, but fire. It is not the gentle shower but thunder. We need the storm, the whirlwind, and the earthquake.”

6. Mental and physical health: The key to longevity

“It ain’t for sissies.” (Referring to getting old.)

Maintaining health requires daily discipline. Dr. Fraser shares his personal regimen, which includes taking 14 supplements daily and emphasizing the importance of exercise, even simple chair workouts. He also stresses the importance of mental health and knowing one’s true identity, particularly for Black people, whom he describes as an “incredible people with superior genetic encoding.”

7. Money: The ultimate test of intelligence

“If your money ain’t working harder for you than you did for it, then your money is pimping you.”

Dr. Fraser breaks down financial success into three pillars:

Making money (action)

(action) Keeping money (behavior)

(behavior) Growing money (knowledge)

He warns against financial illusions: “I’d rather carry a plastic bag with $5,000 in it than carry a $5,000 Louis Vuitton bag with $100 in it.”

Final words: “He Mattered”

As our conversation draws to a close, Dr. Fraser reflects on what he hopes his legacy will be. “At the top of the tombstone is the year you were born, and then there’s a hyphen, and that’s the year you died. The hyphen represents your entire body of work. So, under my name, I want only two words: He mattered.”