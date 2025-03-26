LeBron James finally speaks; he cooks Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James boldly went onto ESPN and took issue with that network’s marquee personality, Stephen A. Smith, about their viral confrontation that continues to reverberate throughout the sports world.

LeBron James explains the Stephen A. Smith showdown

LeBron James, 40, spoke for the first time about the James-Smith showdown on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday afternoon, March 26. Lip readers said that James shot off a succession of profanities at Smith while ordering the “First Take” host to keep his son, Bronny James, out of their personal animus.

On “The Pat McAfee Show,” LBJ said Smith has since mischaracterized the reason why he hovered over Smith like a parent disciplining his son.

LeBron James says Stephen A. Smith doesn’t get it

“He completely missed the whole point,” James said. “Never would I [stop] people who talk about the sport to criticize players about what they do on the court. That is your job to criticize,” James told McAfee. “That is all part of the game. When you take it and get personal with it, it’s my job not only to protect my damn household but protect the players. I think a lot of the media, including him – and I know he’s going to be happy as hell when he hears me talking about him. He’s going to get home and grab some ice cream out of the f—king freezer and sit In his chair in his tighty-whities on the couch. Relax, bro.”

LeBron James said Stephen A. Smith crossed the line

James’ famous confrontation with Smith was spurred by what James considered an over-the-top critique of Bronny James — as well as questioning LeBron James’ parental instincts.

“I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: stop this. Stop this,” Smith said on his show in late January, insinuating in his usual bombastic manner that his son did not belong in the NBA. “We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.”

LeBron James believes Stephen A. Smith is maximizing the episode

James also mocked Smith’s claim that he didn’t want to address the tense verbal showdown at the Los Angeles Lakers game vs. Smith’s New York Knicks. James insinuated that Smith couldn’t wait to speak on it and has since gone on a “media tour” talking about that standoff with James.

“I turn around and he’s right here in my face and says, ‘Yo, you gotta stop talking s–t about my son [Bronny]. You gotta stop f—ing with my son. That’s my son, that’s my son!'” Smith recalled on the popular ‘Gil’s Arena’s’ podcast, one of the many shows he has gone onto since that standoff.