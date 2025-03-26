Tracey Iheme’s mission to transform post-op care

Tracey Iheme is the passionate owner and driving force behind D’body by Ceytra, a specialized post-operative care and body-contouring clinic dedicated to guiding clients safely through cosmetic surgery recovery.

Inspired by her own traumatic experience with cosmetic surgery complications in 2016 — an event that nearly cost her life — Iheme is committed to educating and supporting individuals navigating their recovery journeys. With extensive training in lymphatic drainage massage, ultrasound therapy, and nutritional counseling, Iheme emphasizes holistic healing, personalized care, and emotional support, Iheme creates a compassionate environment that helps her clients achieve lasting wellness and optimal results after surgery.

What inspired you to create D’body by Ceytra, and how does your personal experience shape your approach?

Going through a traumatic experience dealing with cosmetic surgery, I wanted to be an advocate for women and men getting surgery. Seeing it firsthand, it almost cost me my life. I was mentored by a surgeon and a massage therapist and trained extensively. My goal is to ensure clients receive the proper instructions for the best recovery because many people aren’t getting adequate care.

Iheme’s firsthand near-tragedy

You mentioned this experience nearly ended your life. Can you share more about what happened?

I had sepsis, and it was shutting down all my organs. It happened at the end of 2016. I was feeling off, and then it hit my kidneys. If I hadn’t gone to the hospital when I did, I wouldn’t be here today.

What could have prevented this from happening?

Anytime you’re going under surgery, complications can occur if your immune system isn’t strong. Going to another country affected me because my immune system wasn’t built for that environment. If I had done more research or had someone to guide me, things might’ve been different. Now, I help clients spot potential issues early.

How does your business stand out from other post-op care providers?

It’s the passion — I take it seriously. Nutrition is critical; surgery isn’t a quick fix. Clients see I genuinely care. Girls cry on my shoulder, and I cry with them. I understand because I’ve experienced it myself.

Can you describe the services you offer and their importance?

Post-op care includes lymphatic drainage massages, ultrasound cold therapy, and pressotherapy. Pressotherapy drains excess fluids, cinches your waist, and promotes blood circulation, preventing clots. Lymphatic drainage massages stimulate lymph nodes disrupted during surgery, moving excess fluid out.

Ultrasound cold therapy reduces swelling and pain, similar to applying cold to a boxer’s injury to manage capillaries and inflammation. Treatments help circulation, promote healing, and prevent fibrosis — orange peel-like texture on the skin.

Body contouring is non-invasive, using cavitation, radio frequency, and wood therapy to sculpt the body. These methods help burn and shape fat.

Why is nutrition essential during recovery?

Nutrition helps you heal faster. Changing your diet before surgery prevents your body from going into shock afterward. Eating more fruits and vegetables prepares your body to heal naturally, preventing excessive cravings for unhealthy fats. Without good nutrition, fat accumulates in unwanted areas. Maintaining balanced nutrition is crucial for sustainable results.

What advice do you offer clients struggling mentally and emotionally after surgery?

Have supportive people around you — a tribe that uplifts you. Emotional support significantly impacts your healing journey, making it easier and less stressful.

What encouragement would you give someone contemplating cosmetic surgery?

Do it for yourself, not social media or anyone else. Many clients are mothers seeking to reclaim themselves. Remember, you’re beautiful enough before surgery. Surgery should enhance, not define, who you are.

How can people find you?

Follow me on Instagram @thisisCeytra (personal) and @dbodybyceytra (business). If you have questions about nutrition, detoxing, or wellness, reach out. I’ve helped clients manage conditions like PCOS, thyroid issues, and high blood pressure holistically.