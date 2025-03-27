Ari Lennox embraces “Soft Girl Era” with new single

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Ari Lennox celebrated her birthday with the release of her new single, “Soft Girl Era,” marking a significant shift in the soulful vocalist’s artistic direction.

The track, which dropped across all major streaming platforms, signals Lennox’s deliberate pivot toward themes of tranquility and self-nurturing and her embrace of femininity, a stark contrast to her previous harder-edged material.

Lennox has been through the fire, applied pressure, and is now allowing herself to experience gentleness and receive the royal treatment that she deserves.

Lennox’s evolution comes amid a broader cultural conversation about Black women embracing softness and rejecting the strong Black woman stereotype that has historically denied them access to vulnerability and protection.

For the production of “Soft Girl Era,” Lennox reunited with the heavyweight team of Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox, the same duo behind her certified platinum hit “Pressure.”

The single’s release coincides with Lennox’s upcoming performance at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 5, where she may perform the song live for the first time.

Since her breakout with the critically acclaimed album “Shea Butter Baby” in 2019, Lennox has established herself as one of R&B’s most authentic voices, known for her unfiltered lyrics and powerful vocal performances.

With “Soft Girl Era,” Lennox joins other contemporary artists exploring themes of radical self-compassion while maintaining the soulful roots that first endeared her to audiences.

The single’s cover art further emphasizes this transformation, featuring Lennox in all pink and soft lighting aesthetic choices that visually reinforce her current artistic statement.

Lennox announced on her Instagram that a new album is coming soon.