R&B superstar Chris Brown has announced his “Breezy Bowl XX” stadium world tour, celebrating 20 years in the music industry. The tour will feature special guests, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, with Walker appearing exclusively on North American dates.

Brown made the announcement via Instagram. “TEAM BREEZY!!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB,” wrote the singer. “So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

The global tour kicks off in Amsterdam on June 8 for the European leg before crossing the Atlantic for North American dates beginning June 30 in Miami. Brown also confirmed that meet-and-greet opportunities will be available for fans.

The “Breezy Bowl XX” tour marks two decades since Brown burst onto the scene with his self-titled debut album in 2005, which featured the breakout hit “Run It!” His career has produced numerous chart-toppers.

Brown said additional cities not currently listed on the promotional materials will be announced later.

Both supporting acts bring their star power to the lineup. Walker has established herself as one of R&B’s most compelling voices with hits like “Playing Games” and “Girls Need Love,” while Tiller broke through with his platinum-selling T R A P S O U L album in 2015.

Pre-sale tickets for the “Breezy Bowl XX” tour are expected to go on sale on March 31 and for the general public on April 3.