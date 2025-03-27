Fosta Wilson and Dearborn Realtist Board enter new chapter

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Dearborn Realtist Board hosted its 84th Annual Installation Gala & Awards Ceremony at ROW 24, located at 2411 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago. This vibrant spring afternoon brought together trailblazers, community leaders, and real estate professionals under the theme “Spring Into Leadership & Legacy.” The event was a celebration and a call to action, honoring those who have committed their lives to building wealth and opportunity in the Black community through housing advocacy and economic empowerment.

Dressed in garden party chic and pastel tones, attendees witnessed a momentous occasion: the official installation of the 2025 Board of Directors and the formal passing of the gavel to the Dearborn Realtist Board’s newly installed president, Fosta Wilson. The installation makes Wilson the 44th president of the Dearborn Realtist board. The ceremony marked both a new chapter and a continuation of an 84-year legacy rooted in justice, service, and community uplift.

Rolling out asked Wilson what it means to lead the Dearborn Realtist Board in this current political and economic climate, she shared:

“It means to continue on the work that we’ve been doing for the past 84 years and continue on democracy in housing, empowering our communities, increasing home ownership. There is so much more work to do, and I’m just getting started.”

Following the installation, the Awards Ceremony honored extraordinary individuals and organizations who exemplify the mission and spirit of the Dearborn Realtist Board.

2025 Award Recipients:

Ripley B. Mead Jr. Outstanding Service Award

Brian Williams

Marion Maner Special Recognition Award

Alexis Richardson & Willie Edwards

Ronald Branch Realtist of the Year

Candy Thomas

Affiliate of the Year

Camilo Escalante w/ Rate

Vernon Jarrett Legislative Award

State Representative Marcus C. Evans Jr.

Eric B. Landing Member Service Award

Tiffany Gaji

Diamond Key Award

Coldwell Banker – Natalie Carpenter

Dearborn Realtist Excellence Award

Darell Lee

President’s Special Recognition Awards

Community Service: Natasha Robinson

Rising Stars: Sheryl Carter & Latesha Steele

Impact: Kim Collins

Barbara Johnson Realtist Legacy Award

Ronald L. Branch & Lavena Norris

Elmore Baker Award (Highest Honor)

Sanina Ellison Jones

Each award recipient stands as a powerful reminder that our greatest progress is made when we lead together, with intention and heart.

The legacy of the Dearborn Realtist Board

Known as “The Conscience for the African American Community,” the Dearborn Realtist Board (DRB) is the oldest African American real estate trade association in the nation. Founded in 1941 in the historic Dearborn community of Chicago—stretching from 22nd Street to 63rd, from the Lake to Wentworth—the organization was born out of necessity and resilience. Black professionals came together to create a network rooted in advocacy, service, and economic empowerment.

Today, DRB upholds that same legacy with a renewed urgency. The Board is a proud supporter of the 2 Million New Black Homeowners in 5 Years initiative launched by the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), an ambitious movement aimed at closing the racial wealth gap through increased homeownership. Through education, policy advocacy, housing counseling, and community events, DRB continues to drive tangible change and generational wealth.

As President Fosta Wilson steps into this new leadership role, she carries forward a powerful torch lit by 84 years of advocacy and action.