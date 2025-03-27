Kris Jenner says Corey Gamble is her forever date

Kris Jenner has described Corey Gamble as her “forever date”. The 69-year-old reality star and momager started dating Justin Bieber’s tour manager 11 years ago after the end of her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, and she has opened up on their long lasting romance.

Speaking in this week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians‘, she said: “Corey is my forever date and we have the best time together.

“We’ve been together over a decade — never thought I’d say that again — and we just have a lot of fun together.”

During the episode, Kris and Corey, 44, treated themselves to a wine and charcuterie date night at home, and she walked into the room in a black wig.

Corey said: “You look beautiful, but I like you the way you are.”

He added that he “likes natural”, telling her: “Your natural beauty is better than your made-up beauty sometimes — a lot of times.”

As the evening progressed, Kris told her boyfriend that he’s “definitely an old soul”, and he suggested that’s helped Kris in turn.

He said: “[Being with me] has worked tremendously for your life. Whether anybody wants to talk about it or not.

“You’re gonna be around til you’re like 130. I’m gonna preserve you. You’ll be fine.”

Kris recently admitted it was easier to start a relationship with someone who “had worked with a high-profile person” before because it meant he understood her family’s lifestyle.

Speaking to her daughter Khloe Kardashian on her ‘Khloe in Wonderland’ podcast, she said: “He was very well aware of how a life like this goes and all the things that came with it.

“He knew all about security and all about all the drivers and seemed to know everybody in LA and everybody in my life, and it was a very safe feeling to be able to date someone who you didn’t have to explain how our life worked.”

Kris – who has Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who she has with Caitlyn, and Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, who she had with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian – insisted it’s essential that the partners of anyone in their family get along with the rest of the clan.

She said: “Listen, if one of us is with a partner, we’re kind of all with that partner. It’s like, all for one and one for all.

“We know that we just want each other to be happy and we all spend all of our time together. So for us, it would never work if you know there was friction with the kids.”