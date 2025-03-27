Marvin Sapp explains not letting church members leave

Bishop Marvin Sapp went viral on Wednesday, March 26, when a resurfaced video showed him demanding the ushers close the doors of the church until the congregation raised $40,000.

The “Never Would Have Made It” gospel singer was speaking at the 2024 Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) International Summer Convention in Baltimore in July 2024.

Pastor Marvin Sapp asked for donations from congregants

Sapp was speaking to the conventioneers in the old video when he strongly requested the ushers to close the doors of the church until those in attendance raised $40K.

The ferocity of the public backlash compelled Sapp to speak up about the viral moment on his Facebook page. He said he also made a major contribution, and he asked the 2,000 in attendance for $20 apiece and instructed his leadership for $100.

Sapp added that the clip failed to reveal the true nature of the situation and subsequently incited the public’s wrath against him. But a $20 request per person appears more innocuous.

“Conferences have budgets. Churches have budgets. And people have budgets. As the assigned ministerial gift for this international gathering, one of my responsibilities was to help raise the conference budget. That’s not manipulation, it’s stewardship,” Sapp penned.

The minister also repudiated the term “hostage” used on social media to describe the situation. He added that closing the doors of the church is common practice to protect people’s vulnerability and avoid distractions.

“The truth is, when finances are being received in any worship gathering, it is one of the most vulnerable and exposed times for both the finance and security teams,” Sapp wrote. “Movement during this sacred exchange can be distracting and, at times, even risky. My directive was not about control; it was about creating a safe, focused, and reverent environment for those choosing to give, and for those handling the resources.”

Sapp continued, saying it is actually aligned with Scripture.

“So when someone challenges people to give a specific amount, it is not unbiblical. It is not manipulation. It is in order. It is consistent with Scripture.”

Social media debate Marvin Sapp’s request

Users on X and Instagram engaged in impassioned debates about the merits and legitimacy of Sapp’s request. To be sure, there were those who angrily disagreed with Sapp, while others believed he did nothing wrong by his congregation.

“And people wonder why folks don’t want to go to church,” said one person on X, while another charged, “That’s called false imprisonment and bribery.”

A third opined that “Refusing to let people leave is basically kidnapping, and he’s demanding money on top? Ransom,” while a fourth surmised this: “He has on a $35,000-$55,000 18kt gold Rolex on and asking for $40,000 …maybe he needs a new watch.”

A fifth person echoed others by saying, “Church pastors are wolves in sheep’s cloths.”

Many support and agree with Marvin Sapp’s request

“I don’t see anything wrong with pastors getting money if it’s given freely. We make actors and singers rich, we can make the ” Men Of God ” Rich too. I do not agree with this method, however,” one person contributed.

“It’s not DONATIONS!!! It’s sowing a SEED AND THITHING!! It’s it the same!” a second person said.

A third and fourth added, “What’s the issue here? Yall pay $290 for rolling loud tickets for your favorite rapper/singer. Stop hating on the black church, @HarveyLevinTMZ.”

“Seems legit.”