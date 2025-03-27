St. Louis rap legend Nelly said that appearing on the popular TV series “MTV Cribs” was the worst thing that he could have done to himself and his family.

The 50-year-old Country Grammar mastermind was queried by J Cruz of the “The Cruz Show if his appearance on “MTV Cribs” from the early aughts was real.

“Hell yeah,” Nelly said emphatically. He told J Cruz admits his naivety came back to bite him in the backside. He said he had to sell his dream home because scores of fans quickly found out where he lived — even in the pre-internet days.

“It was the worst thing I did, being on MTV Cribs,” Nelly lamented about losing that lakeside mansion.

He explained that while people didn’t know his address, they eventually put the pieces together.

“[MTV Cribs] showed a plate because I had my name engraved on it,” he said of the home, which was located in Lake St. Louis, a suburb of St. Charles County, Mo. He explained that his home was the first house by the lake and he had a “prime spot.”

“When we did it, I’m thinking this is my end all be all. Now, I’m not knowing that [the St. Lunatics are] just getting started as a group and we were going to keep having success and things like that,” Nelly said of his 2002 episode.

He continued, “There was no gate on the house, and people were pulling their boats up to the dock. My mom is out by the pool, motherf—–s pull they boat up on the dock, walk up the dock.”

Nelly had to abandon his mansion

The family was shaken by the experience and had to vacate the premises shortly thereafter.

“We moved. We got gates and s–t after that,” he said, laughing. “But I thought I was going to be there forever.”

The husband of singer Ashanti Douglas detonated onto hip hop and pop culture simultaneously with his commercial blockbuster debut album, Country Grammar, which topped the Billboard album charts and earned diamond status for selling more than 10 million copies.

The St. Lunatics briefly reunited to release their only album, 2001’s Free City, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The following year, Nelly’s second solo album, Nellyville, also debuted at No. 1 on the album’s chart and sold nearly seven million copies.