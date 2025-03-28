International and Cristina made ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ history

International Nova and Cristina Nova are the newest couple to join the hit series, “Love & Hip Hop.” They also made history in doing so because they are the first Hispanic couple to star in the series. The couple got together when International Nova moved to Atlanta from New York and have since launched businesses together and are now starring in one of the biggest reality TV shows on TV. The star couple stepped into the Star Studio to talk about their role in the hit show.

What was your reaction to hearing y’all would be on “Love & Hip Hop”?

International Nova: I’ve been following “Love & Hip Hop” over the years. Being from New York and then coming to Atlanta, a lot of my friends were on “Love & Hip Hop”– Atlanta or New York. So, I was always kind of around that. When I first moved to Atlanta, I was supposed to join the cast, but it just didn’t work out. But honestly, this time around, me and my wife were actually doing or submitting for another show … Towards the end of that process, they were like, “We got something else that can work for you guys.” … [The] next morning, we got a call, and it was “Love & Hip Hop.”

Why do you feel like y’all were a perfect fit for Love And Hip Hop?

International Nova: It was the music. I think a lot of it was the music. Also my wife being brand new to the entertainment industry, she kind of wanted to take a little bit of a back seat, on the other show, even though I think Love and Hip Hop is definitely women-oriented, that’s what drives a show, this other show was a lot more women and, I mean, whereas Love and Hip Hop, the guys are in it too, this other show, the other show I would have probably popped in, like, every couple of episodes. And I think, you know, for our age demographic, who we are, what we do, and the audience that we appeal to, I think that Love and Hip Hop kind of made a lot more sense.

Cristina Nova: Yeah, I agree. He’s definitely right. I definitely wanted to take a back seat. You know, my husband’s like, I raped you with this line. But you know, like we all know I’m new to this, I’m not true to this, right? So you definitely want to have, you know, my husband leading, and it’s definitely better for us as a family. It fits our family dynamic better. So, yeah,

What is your favorite thing about doing reality TV?

International Nova: For me, I think is being able to reach that big of an audience pretty quickly, you know what I mean, and pretty easily, versus, like kind of grinding in social media and being outside and shaking hands and kissing babies. I think that being able to kind of reach that audience while still maintaining, yeah, while still maintaining, kind of your family life and everything else, and kind of balancing that out. That’s the biggest plus for me, I’m still surviving.

Cristina Nova: For me, I’m still surviving, so we’ll have to get back to that question. You know, later, I love to be supportive, though, like I love that. You know, I’m doing something now that’s part of his career that my husband has worked so hard for and to just be an asset to him is really what’s a blessing to me.

Cristina, you are new to this; how has it been being on TV?

Cristina Nova: It’s been it’s been very challenging. It’s very different, even though my husband and I have been together already for four years. But it’s completely different because it’s four years of me taking that back seat and being his cheerleader. Like recording the videos, like, “Hey, babe, you look good” or “No, this doesn’t look good.”