Offset fires warning to Jess Hilarious about his marriage

Jess Hilarious has had a drama-filled two weeks. She began her return to “The Breakfast Club” from maternity leave by crashing out about the working arrangements.

Now, the comedian has incited the ire of former Migos rapper Offset by speaking on his volatile divorce proceedings with estranged wife Cardi B.

Offset snapped at Jess Hilarious

Offset, 33, whose marriage to the Invasion of Privacy femcee was punctuated by constant rumors of serial infidelity, was the subject of Hilarious’ commentary. Hilarious, 33, doesn’t believe Offset was ready to see his soon-to-be ex-wife, Cardi B, 32, with other men.

“When she started moving on, oh that baby couldn’t take that,” Hilarious opined on the air. “He be upset. He be upset when certain people take Cardi’s side, ’cause I think he feels like it’s a side y’all’s not seeing … Nah, but we seen what you been doing.”

Offset took umbrage at the needling and barked back at Hilarious with the threat to flame her for “hating” on new co-host Loren LoRosa.”

“Jess stop mentioning me for I roast you a– for hating on another black women [sic],” he wrote.

Hilarious has yet to publicly respond to Offset’s threat.

Jess Hilarious went nuclear on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Last week, Hilarious had a conniption on social media and during her return to the morning radio show. She had been on maternity leave, and the brass running “The Breakfast Club” hired former TMZ reporter Loren LoRosa as a temporary replacement.

The problem was that LoRosa performed so well in her place, coupled with the fact that she was a competent producer on iHeart radio, that the executives decided to keep her on even after Hilarious returned. Many comments online championed LoRosa staying on permanently — or even replacing Hilarious.

Jess Hilarious told her fans she felt ‘played with’

This infuriated Hilarious, whose real name is Jessica Moore.

“We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever, with this online s–t. ” Hilarious roared to her 6 million Instagram followers, referring to longtime hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. “I feel played with, so I’m gonna play with gas. I’ve been quiet a lot.”

Hilarious had just been hired as a replacement for Angela Yee, who had been on the show for more than a decade, when the comedian got pregnant.