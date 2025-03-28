Press Play Friday: Lil Durk drops, New NAV and Drew Sidora

Hello. Happy New Music Friday. We’ve got some huge names releasing today. We have a new album from The Voice, despite his incarceration. We got a new album from one of Toronto’s finest. We have a new album from a former Disney child star and a bunch of new singles to boot. It’s time to press play.

Deep Thoughts – Lil Durk

The Voice of the streets is going through his own fight, but his long-awaited album is finally here. Lil Durk is thoroughly missed, but this album will hold us down in the meantime. The album is absolute fire. He has some fire on this one as it is jam packed with features from the top names in music including Jhene Aiko, Hunxho, and Future.

Standout Tracks: “Can’t Hide It” ft. Jhene Aiko, “1000 Times” ft. Lil Baby, and “Soul Bleed”

OMW2 REXDALE – NAV

The Brown Boy is back. The best Indian rapper and one of Toronto’s finest has finally made his return to music and NAV is back to being NAV. The autotune and crazy beat selection that made us fall in love with the producer turned rapper is fully on display on this album. NAV is one of the best at harmonizing and because he was a producer first, he knows exactly where to distort his voice and sound. It’s been awhile NAV, but you haven’t lost a step. And that track with Playboi Carti is flames.

Standout Tracks: “YOU” ft. Don Toliver, “UNLIMITED” ft. Playboi Carti, and “REAL ME” ft. Metro Boomin

I did it to me – Drew Sidora

This former Disney star has made her own waves in Hollywood and reality TV, but now she is stepping fully into her musical era and it is beautiful to see. Drew Sidora has an angelic voice that can get into a bunch of different pockets. I did it to me is a journey through Drew’s healing process and it’s one that a lot of people can relate to. If you going through a breakup or you have recently been heartbroken, this is the album you need to go ahead and press play.

Standout Tracks: “Delulu,” “I did it to me,” “Chicago Slide”

Singles

Sturdyyoungin – “Respectfully”

Sturdyyoungin is back with another TikTok hit. Sturdy will have the ladies moving to this one yet again

Ivory Scott – “99 Times”

Ivory Scott’s latest single is a testament to his resilience and not letting his hometown stop him or get him caught up. Being from Chicago, there are a lot of possible pitfalls and Ivory Scott addresses them.

Russ – “Movin”

One of the smoothest voices in music is back with “Movin.” On this track, Russ tells why he avoids the negative talk and keeps it pushing and why it’s worked out for him.

Chris Brown and Bow Wow – “Use Me”

I don’t know many artist and or entertainers who have had more longevity than these two. Bow Wow and Chris Breezy connect on this smooth track where Brown hands chorus duties while Bow Wow handles the verses. Very nostalgic.