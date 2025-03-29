B Beautiful Medical Spa set to open in Metro Atlanta

Spring is often seen as a season of renewal and rebirth, as it offers the promise of summer annually. For entrepreneur Briana Kelly, it will be just that. The wellness expert first conceived the idea of opening a medical spa several years ago, and that dream is about to come to fruition with the

“It has been a thought of mine, I would say, for the last four years, and I actually moved forward with the project about two years ago,” Kelly told rolling out. “But it’s always been in the back of my mind to move forward, and I finally got started.”

Kelly shared some advice for those who have never gone to a medical spa, which aims to enhance your natural beauty.

“Start off with something simple like a facial treatment and having a professional look at your skin and assess your skin and where you are in terms of potentially enhancing whatever it is that you are not feeling good about,” she said.

Also, all skincare products are not suitable for all skin, especially us melanated people.

“A lot of women I noticed are using raw skin care products, or they may not be educated about the type of skin that they have or really the products that they’re even using, so it’s good just to get a professional expert to take a look at your skin and recommend certain products for you so that you can treat your specific skin care concerns.”

A trip could help improve the areas of your skin that you may not be as confident about, and B Beautiful Medical Spa can help with exploring some of those aesthetic treatments and give expert advice about skincare concerns and how to improve problem areas.

“We want our clients to be secure in their skin, with or without makeup,” Kelly said. “It can allow you to look and feel your best.”

B Beautiful Medical Spa is located at 5488 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, Ga. 30341, in the Metro Atlanta area and will open on Sunday, March 30, at 2 p.m. Kelly, her team, and special celebrity guests will be in attendance, as will free prize giveaways, raffles, special guests, and more.