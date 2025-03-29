Google rolls out suite of AI vacation planning tools

Google has introduced several new features across its platforms designed to help users plan their summer vacations, many powered by artificial intelligence. The expanded capabilities arrive at a time when travelers have increasingly turned to other AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT for trip planning assistance.

The tech giant’s latest updates span across Google Search, Maps, and Gemini, creating a more comprehensive travel planning ecosystem within Google’s product lineup.

AI Overviews expand into vacation planning

Google Search now offers expanded AI Overviews that can help users generate vacation itineraries. Beginning this week, users can search for destination-specific planning requests to receive customized travel suggestions.

The new feature displays a snapshot of information at the top of search results, allowing users to browse through photos and reviews while viewing locations on an expandable map. When satisfied with an itinerary, users can export the recommendations through Docs or Gmail, or save them as a custom list in Google Maps.

This functionality is currently available for English language queries in the United States on both mobile and desktop platforms.

Gemini introduces free custom AI travel assistants

In another significant update, Google has made Gemini’s Gems feature available to all users at no cost. Gems allows users to create customized AI experts for specific tasks, including vacation planning.

Users can now configure a specialized trip planner within Gemini that can assist with destination selection and even recommend what items to pack based on the planned journey.

Price tracking expands from flights to hotels

Building on its existing flight price tracking feature, Google is now extending similar functionality to hotel bookings. Users will see a new option to monitor hotel prices for selected dates and destinations.

The system allows for specific filters in hotel searches, such as star ratings or amenities like beach access. When prices decrease, Google will automatically notify users via email.

This hotel price tracking capability is launching globally this week on both mobile devices and desktop browsers.

Maps can now turn screenshots into travel plans

Google Maps is introducing a clever feature that allows the app to transform screenshot collections into actionable travel plans. Recognizing that many travelers save screenshots of places they want to visit but often forget about them, Maps can now access a user’s photo library to identify locations.

The app automatically detects places mentioned in screenshots, allowing users to review and save desired locations to a list. Saved places then appear on the map, providing a comprehensive overview of planned destinations.

This feature begins rolling out this week for English users in the United States on iOS devices, with Android support coming in the near future.

Strategic response to changing travel planning habits

The introduction of these features represents Google’s strategic response to shifting user behaviors in travel planning. As more travelers have begun using standalone AI tools like ChatGPT to organize their trips, Google appears to be integrating similar capabilities directly into its existing ecosystem.

By connecting planning capabilities across Search, Maps, and Gemini, Google creates a more seamless experience that keeps users within its product family throughout the entire travel planning process.

Broader AI integration across Google products

These travel planning features are part of a larger trend of AI integration across Google’s product lineup. The company continues to expand the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing user experiences across its platforms.

The ability to move seamlessly between generating ideas in Search, tracking prices, and organizing locations in Maps demonstrates how Google is leveraging its diverse product ecosystem to create interconnected experiences enhanced by AI.

For consumers planning summer vacations, these updates offer potentially significant time savings and a more organized approach to trip planning. The emphasis on features like screenshot recognition addresses common user behaviors that previously required manual effort to transform into actionable plans.

As competition in the AI travel planning space intensifies, Google’s approach of enhancing existing popular products rather than creating standalone planning tools may prove advantageous in maintaining user engagement across its platforms.