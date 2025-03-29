Keri Hilson’s musical comeback after 15 years of silence

After years from the spotlight, Grammy-nominated artist Keri Hilson returns to music following a profoundly personal journey documented in her six-part YouTube series, “We Need To Talk.”

The intimate video sessions reveal Hilson’s emotional path back to music. They function as a form of self-therapy in which she addresses the reasons behind her extended hiatus from the industry that once celebrated her hits like “Knock You Down” and “Pretty Girl Rock.”

“I wasn’t ready to be vulnerable again,” Hilson confesses in the series’ opening episode. “I couldn’t put myself, my life, or my art in the hands of people who didn’t truly care about me.”

Throughout the episodes, Hilson courageously confronts the various factors that led to her retreat from public life, including mental health struggles, emotional battles, betrayals, and the darker aspects of the music industry that left her feeling unprotected and exposed.

“I’ve been traumatized for speaking up and traumatized for staying silent,” she reveals in a particularly poignant moment. “The very people who were supposed to protect me didn’t.”

The series shows Hilson’s evolution from industry disillusionment to rediscovering her passion for music on her terms. She speaks candidly about finding value in her privacy and peace after years in the public eye.

“I’ve come to a place where I cherish my peace and privacy,” she explains. “But I’ve also rediscovered my voice and remembered why I started making music in the first place.”

Fans get their first taste of Hilson’s musical return with her new single, “Bae. ” The track showcases the sultry R&B sound that first made her a star. It features Hilson expressing deep affection for her significant other with the confident vocal delivery that became her signature.

The single is the lead-in to her upcoming album, We Need to Talk, which is scheduled for release on April 18. It represents Hilson’s first full-length release since 2010’s “No Boys Allowed.”

Hilson’s return comes at a time when authenticity and artistic vulnerability are increasingly valued in the music landscape. Her journey resonates with other artists who have taken steps back from the industry to prioritize mental health and creative integrity.

“I’m ready to be back in the game, but on my time and my terms,” Hilson states in the episode series. This isn’t just a comeback; it’s a homecoming for her.

The “We Need to Talk” YouTube series has garnered significant viewership, with fans supporting Hilson’s candor and anticipation for her musical return.

For Hilson, the project represents closure and a new beginning, a chance to reclaim her narrative while offering hope to others facing similar struggles with fame, creativity, and self-worth.