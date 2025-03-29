Regina Hall to deliver Fordham U. commencement address

Fordham University has announced that the acclaimed actress and alumna Regina Hall will be the keynote speaker for the Class of 2025 during the university’s graduation ceremony scheduled for May 17. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional career and her commitment to using her platform for positive change.

In addition to her role as the commencement speaker, Hall will also receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts during the ceremony. This honor reflects her significant contributions to the arts and her advocacy work.

A role model for graduates

Fordham President Tania Tetlow expressed her enthusiasm about Hall’s participation in the ceremony, highlighting her as an inspiring role model. In an official statement, Tetlow remarked, “Regina is an inspiring role model who will show our graduates what it looks like to live out our Jesuit values. Her remarkable talent, strong work ethic, and unwavering commitment to justice make her the ideal speaker for our commencement ceremony. We’re thrilled to honor her.”

Tetlow further praised Hall for her dedication to social justice, noting her involvement with various organizations, including:

American Red Cross

Ronald McDonald House

Habitat for Humanity

Smiles for Speech

Solutions Project

Just Like My Child

Hall’s advocacy work became particularly personal after her mother was diagnosed with scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disorder, in 2006. Since then, she has become a prominent advocate for scleroderma research and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

“Regina’s dedication to advocacy embodies the principles we hold dear at Fordham,” said Tetlow. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to campus.” This sentiment underscores the university’s commitment to fostering leaders who not only excel in their fields but also contribute positively to society.

Regina Hall’s acclaimed career

Hall is not only recognized for her advocacy but also for her impressive acting career. She has starred in numerous hit films, including:

The Best Man

Love and Basketball

Scary Movie franchise

Girls Trip

The Hate U Give

Master

Upcoming: One Battle After Another directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

In television, Hall has made notable appearances in popular series such as:

Ally McBeal

Law & Order: Los Angeles

Black-ish

Insecure

Nine Perfect Strangers

Black Monday (which she co-produced)

2022: The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Her diverse body of work showcases her versatility as an actress and her ability to tackle a wide range of roles, making her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.