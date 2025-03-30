Cardi B claims Offset is harassing and threatening her

Cardi B claims that her estranged husband, Offset, has been engaging in a nonstop pattern of harassment and threats since the rap stars broke up in 2024.

The “Bodak Yellow” femcee fired up Spaces on X to expose her husband’s alleged threats and vow to end both their lives.

Cardi B said Offset has been leaving disturbing messages on her phone

“He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi claimed on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Cardi B accuses Offset of revenge porn

Cardi accuses Offset of sending her boyfriend revenge porn in order to sabotage her love life. “He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex,” alleged Cardi.

“You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months,” Cardi continued.

Cardi B said Offset is using a blogger to harass her

Cardi later hosted a second Spaces soon after to allege that Offset has been conspiring with an unnamed blogger to shine a spotlight on who she’s having sex with.

“This is my p—y, I give it to whoever I want to,” said Cardi before explaining a message that she relayed to Offset about the blogger. “If that b—h don’t stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it.”

Cardi’s allegations came a day after she aired him out on Instagram Live for messing up her Valentine’s Day plans. “The way this man f—ing ruined my Valentine’s Day,” she explained. “I really want to let y’all know the b——ness that he f—ing did a couple of days ago.”

Paparazzi captured Cardi B with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs as they returned to their glamorous hotel on Valentine’s Day, TMZ reported then.