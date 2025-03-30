Daylyt pinpoints Drake’s biggest mistake in historic beef

Rapper Daylyt pinpoints the very moment he believes Drake lost the historic hip hop battle with wordsmith Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking during an interview on Curtiss King eponymous podcast, Daylyt intimates that Drake made a critical error in the song, “Family Matters,” and said Drizzy should have consulted some of his most trusted battle rappers before releasing some of his tracks.

Daylyt outlines the mistake Drake made

“The biggest mistake that Drake made in that whole beef was when he said, ‘you rapping like you wanna get the slaves free.’ That was the biggest mistake,” Daylyt said. “If he wouldn’t have said that, ‘Not Like Us,’ wouldn’t even exist.

Daylyt explains how Drake’s error set off a chain of events

Continuing, Daylyt said: “I’ma break it down to y’all. When (Drake) said, ‘you rapping like you wanna get the slaves free,’ all Black people said, ‘so he raps like he wanna get the slaves free,’ then that means you rap like you want us to stay slaves. That led to Kendrick’s whole third verse on ‘Not Like Us.’ ‘n—a doubled down on calling us some slaves, he not like us.’ He’s not Black. That led to that whole song.”

Lamar commenced the battled of the titans with the authoritative diss of Drake and J. Cole during his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s track, “Like That.” From there, the two traded numerous tracks at one another before Lamar released the deathblow with “Not Like Us.”

Many in pop culture may believe that Drake cannot come back from being thoroughly trounced by Lamar, but Daylyt says that’s not necessarily the case.

Daylyt doesn’t believe it’s over for Drake

“A lot of people saying it’s over for him, he can’t bounce back. There is no die in the internet world. It’s basically what you do next. There is no die. It’s what you do next,” he argued.

Drake has hinted that he may have something in store when he spoke to his 143 million Instagram followers recently.

“U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore,” Drizzy penned. “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”