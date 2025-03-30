Diddy: experts say prosecution has to prove coersion

Diddy’s defense team and legal connoissuers contend prosecutors are going to have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the alleged victims were coerced into participating in Diddy’s infamous freak-off parties.

Diddy’s defense team and legal connoisseurs contend prosecutors are going to have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the complainants have alleged coercion into participating in Diddy’s infamous freak-off parties.

Some of the nation’s most renowned jurisprudence practitioners—predominantly defense attorneys—convened for a roundtable discussion about Sean “Diddy” Combs’s upcoming May 5 trial.

The legal team representing Diddy has always maintained his innocence and that all persons who participated in those notorious sex sessions did so willingly.

In “Downfall of Diddy: His Defense,” streaming on Tubi, attorneys Joe Tacopina, Mark Geragos, and Jose Baez explain why Diddy’s defense is confident they can prove these were consensual encounters.

The three lawyers and others in the documentary also outline that it will not be easy to prove the trafficking of women and men.

The special’s attorneys held a mock trial to debate the merits of the case that the U.S. Department of Justice has compiled against Diddy. In the end, TMZ writes, the attorneys vote on whether Diddy’s innocent or guilty

As it stands, Diddy’s trial includes three felonies: sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.