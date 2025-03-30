Lively joints for Saints and Pelicans fans

New Orleans is a city that lives and breathes sports, especially when it comes to the Saints and Pelicans. In 2025, with the NFL and NBA seasons heating up, fans are on the hunt for the perfect spot to catch every play, dunk, and touchdown. Whether it’s the black-and-gold pride of the Saints or the navy-and-red spirit of the Pelicans, the Crescent City’s sports bars deliver more than just a TV screen—they bring the energy, food, and drinks that make game day unforgettable. From historic haunts to modern hangouts, these venues are where locals and visitors alike gather to cheer on their teams.

After scouring local insights, fan reviews, and the latest updates, 10 sports bars stand out as the best places in New Orleans to watch Saints and Pelicans games this year. Each spot offers a unique mix of atmosphere, menu highlights, and screen setups, ensuring you won’t miss a second of the action. Here’s your guide to the top picks for 2025—grab your jersey and get ready to join the Who Dat Nation or Pelicans flock in style.

1. Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill

Located at 519 Fulton St. in the Warehouse District, Manning’s Sports Bar and Grill is a legend in New Orleans sports culture. Named after Saints icon Archie Manning, this spot is a shrine to football fandom, packed with memorabilia and over 30 flat-screen TVs, including a massive 13-foot mega screen. For 2025 Saints games, it’s a prime pick, just blocks from the Caesars Superdome. Pelicans fans will love it too, with official watch parties lighting up the space during NBA season. The menu features Cajun classics like gumbo and po’boys, plus game-day staples like pretzels with queso. Open daily from 11 a.m., it’s a go-to for pre- and post-game vibes.

2. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

At 1009 Poydras St., Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux brings Louisiana flair to the sports bar scene. Co-owned by Saints legend Drew Brees, this spot boasts dozens of TVs and a lively crowd for both Saints and Pelicans matchups. In 2025, expect a packed house near the Superdome, especially with its ESPN nod as a top sports bar. The menu shines with scratch-made dishes like wings and bread pudding, perfect for fueling your cheers. Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Saturday until 11 p.m., it’s a fan favorite with a balcony view option when the weather’s right.

3. Bayou Beer Garden

Mid-City’s Bayou Beer Garden at 326 N. Jefferson Davis Parkway is a laid-back gem for 2025 game days. With over 75 beers on tap and a sprawling outdoor patio, it’s a hit for Saints Sundays and Pelicans nights. Multiple TVs ensure you catch every moment, while the menu offers sandwiches, wings, and wraps to keep you satisfied. Connected to Bayou Wine Garden for extra drink options, it’s open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and weekends from 10 a.m. to midnight. The casual vibe and big screens make it a local staple for both teams’ fans.

4. Cooter Brown’s Tavern

Uptown at 509 S. Carrollton Ave., Cooter Brown’s Tavern is a classic for Saints and Pelicans watch parties in 2025. Known for its 70+ craft beers and flat screens at every angle, this spot draws a loyal crowd. The oyster bar serves up fresh Louisiana catches, while fried seafood and burgers round out the menu. Open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight (later on weekends), it’s a jack-of-all-trades venue—part sports bar, part seafood haven. Hop on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar to stop 43, and you’re there for the game.

5. Finn McCool’s Irish Pub

In Mid-City at 3701 Banks St., Finn McCool’s Irish Pub blends Irish charm with New Orleans sports passion. While famous for soccer, it’s a hotspot for Saints and Pelicans games in 2025, with TVs galore and a festive atmosphere. The menu features bar snacks like cheese fries alongside fish and chips, paired with a solid whiskey and beer lineup. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., it hosts special events like St. Patrick’s Day watch parties that spill into football and basketball seasons. It’s a cozy, rowdy pick for any game day.

6. The Rusty Nail

Straddling the Warehouse and Lower Garden Districts at 1100 Constance St., The Rusty Nail offers a neighborhood feel with serious sports cred. In 2025, its spacious patio with greenery and TVs makes it a standout for Saints and Pelicans fans. The in-house Sidecar eatery serves oysters and seafood, while the bar pours cocktails and beers. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight (later on weekends), it’s a chill spot that gets loud when the games heat up. Arrive early—seats fill fast on big nights.

7. Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar

At 2604 Magazine St. in the Irish Channel, Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar is a Saints stronghold that’s just as welcoming for Pelicans games in 2025. With over 20 TVs, including a 120-inch projector, it’s a feast for the eyes. The menu leans into comfort with roast beef po’boys and gravy fries, ideal for game-day munching. Open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight, this spot buzzes with Who Dat energy and offers a taste of local pride. It’s a no-frills winner for fans of both teams.

8. Mid City Yacht Club

Despite its name, Mid City Yacht Club at 440 S. St. Patrick St. isn’t about boats—it’s a 2025 haven for Saints and Pelicans fans. This non-smoking bar boasts 10 HD TVs inside and a 70-inch screen in the courtyard, perfect for catching every play. The food menu hits with bar classics done right, and the drink list keeps it flowing. Open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and weekends from 10 a.m., it’s a friendly spot where locals cheer loud and proud.

9. Bullet’s Sports Bar

In the Seventh Ward at 2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave., Bullet’s Sports Bar is a community anchor for 2025 game days. Known for its no-nonsense vibe, it’s a second home for Saints and Pelicans fans, with TVs aplenty and a tight-knit crowd. Food trucks park out front during games, offering bites like ribs and wings, while the bar keeps drinks simple and affordable. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., it’s a raw, real New Orleans experience where the teams reign supreme.

10. J&J’s Sports Lounge

Bywater’s J&J’s Sports Lounge at 800 France St. rounds out the list with its quirky charm and 2025 game-day appeal. A dive bar with heart, it’s loaded with TVs and a projector, ideal for Saints and Pelicans action. The spaced-out tables and sanitizer stations nod to modern times, but the cowbells ringing for every score keep it old-school. Open daily from noon to midnight, it’s a welcoming spot with cold drinks and a loyal crew of regulars cheering on both teams.

Game On in the Big Easy

New Orleans in 2025 is a sports lover’s paradise, and these 10 bars prove it. From Manning’s glitzy setup to Bullet’s gritty charm, each offers a unique way to root for the Saints and Pelicans. With tasty food, big screens, and electric crowds, they’re the next best thing to the Superdome or Smoothie King Center. Check their hours and snag a spot early—game days fill up fast. Here’s to a season of wins and epic watch parties in the Crescent City!