Philly’s 10 hottest tech events you can’t miss in 2025

Philadelphia is gearing up for an electrifying year in 2025, with its tech scene poised to dazzle enthusiasts, professionals, and innovators alike. Known for its rich history, the City of Brotherly Love is also carving out a reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking ideas. From sprawling expos to intimate networking gatherings, the city’s calendar is packed with events that promise to inspire, educate, and connect the tech community. Whether you’re a developer, entrepreneur, or simply a tech-curious resident, these 10 must-attend events will put you at the heart of Philadelphia’s thriving innovation ecosystem.

After diving into the latest updates from event organizers, local tech communities, and city resources, here’s a rundown of the top tech happenings slated for Philadelphia in 2025. These events highlight the city’s growing influence in fields like digital marketing, cybersecurity, sustainability, and startup culture. Get ready to mark your calendars and immerse yourself in a year of technological marvels.

1. TECHSPO Philadelphia 2025

Kicking off the list is TECHSPO Philadelphia, a two-day technology expo set to return on June 12-13, 2025, at the luxurious Philadelphia Marriott Downtown Hotel. This event is a magnet for developers, marketers, and tech providers eager to explore the next wave of advancements. Attendees can expect live demonstrations of innovations in Internet, mobile, AdTech, MarTech, and SaaS technologies. Alongside the expo, the event hosts DigiMarCon Mid-Atlantic, a digital marketing conference that dives into strategies and trends shaping the industry. With a focus on interactive exhibits and networking, TECHSPO offers a front-row seat to the tools and ideas driving business growth.

2. Philly Tech Week 2025

A cornerstone of Philadelphia’s tech calendar, Philly Tech Week returns May 5-10, 2025, celebrating its 15th year. Presented by Comcast and hosted by 1Philadelphia, this weeklong festival brings together the region’s brightest minds for over 100 events, ranging from panels and workshops to cocktail parties. Organized by Technical.ly Philly, the event spotlights local innovation across categories like development, business, and civic tech. Past editions have drawn upwards of 15,000 attendees, and 2025 promises to elevate the experience with fresh themes and collaborations. It’s a perfect blend of learning and community-building in a city Forbes once dubbed a leader in East Coast tech.

3. Phorum Technology Conference 2025

Scheduled for April 22, 2025, at the Comcast Technology Center, the Phorum Technology Conference is a one-day gathering tailored for enterprise tech leaders and investors. Hosted by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technology (PACT), this event zeroes in on emerging trends and their impact on businesses. Expect sessions led by C-suite executives and innovators exploring topics like cloud computing, AI integration, and digital transformation. With its curated programming and high-profile venue, Phorum is ideal for professionals looking to gain actionable insights and forge valuable connections.

4. Diversitech 2025

Diversitech 2025, powered by Tribaja, is set to light up Philadelphia with a focus on diversity in tech and culture. While exact dates are yet to be confirmed, this annual conference typically spans multiple days and features workshops, talks, and networking opportunities. It brings together technologists, entrepreneurs, and creatives to explore intersections of technology, art, and music. A highlight is its collaboration with Philly Startup Leaders’ Entrepreneur Expo, offering a platform for diverse founders to shine. This event is a vibrant celebration of inclusion and innovation, making it a standout on the city’s tech roster.

5. Tech Talks Series 2025

The City of Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce is fueling the tech ecosystem with its Tech Talks Series, featuring events in February, May, and July 2025. Kicking off with “The Future is Now: State of Tech Employment” on February 13, this in-person series fosters collaboration among startups, established firms, and investors. Each session tackles critical topics like employment trends, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurial growth. Designed to empower tech leaders with knowledge and resources, Tech Talks is a low-key yet impactful way to stay plugged into Philly’s evolving tech landscape.

6. Women in Tech Summit Northeast 2025

Empowering women in technology, the Women in Tech Summit Northeast rolls into Philadelphia in 2025, with dates typically announced closer to spring. This multi-day event offers a mix of professional development workshops, tech trend discussions, and networking with companies prioritizing diversity. Past summits have covered everything from coding skills to leadership strategies, drawing women from across the region. It’s an inspiring space for career growth and community, spotlighting the contributions of women shaping the tech world.

7. Philadelphia Cybersecurity Conference 2025

For those in the cybersecurity realm, the Philadelphia Cybersecurity Conference is a must. While specific 2025 dates are pending, this event traditionally occurs annually and attracts professionals eager to stay ahead of digital threats. Hosted by organizations like FutureCon, it features expert-led sessions, hands-on tech demos, and networking with local security leaders. Topics often span AI-driven security, threat intelligence, and risk management, making it a vital stop for anyone safeguarding the digital frontier.

8. PACT Capital Conference 2025

The PACT Capital Conference, slated for October 29-30, 2025, is a powerhouse event for healthcare and tech entrepreneurs seeking funding. Hosted by the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technology, it draws over 1,000 participants, including 50 company leaders pitching to investors. The event’s Lion’s Den segment offers a thrilling chance for selected firms to secure on-the-spot investments. With its focus on connecting innovators with capital, this conference is a launchpad for Philadelphia’s next big tech ventures.

9. Green Tech Philly Summit 2025

Sustainability meets technology at the Green Tech Philly Summit, expected in late 2025 (exact dates TBD). This event unites advocates and innovators to explore eco-friendly solutions, from renewable energy to circular economy tech. Featuring keynote speeches, interactive exhibits, and discussions, it’s a platform for those passionate about using technology to tackle climate challenges. Philadelphia’s growing green tech community makes this summit a timely addition to the year’s lineup.

10. Philly Codefest 2025

Closing out the list is Philly Codefest, a dynamic coding competition hosted by Drexel University, typically held in spring (dates for 2025 forthcoming). Open to all experience levels, participants collaborate on projects over two days, presenting to judges under a theme like “AI Everywhere.” With mentorship, prizes, and a festive atmosphere, it’s a hands-on celebration of coding talent and creativity. This event embodies Philadelphia’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of tech innovators.

A Year of Tech Triumphs Awaits

Philadelphia’s 2025 tech events offer something for everyone, from sprawling expos like TECHSPO to community-driven celebrations like Philly Tech Week. These gatherings showcase the city’s knack for blending history with modernity, creating a vibrant stage for innovation. Whether you’re looking to network, learn, or launch your next big idea, these 10 events will keep you at the pulse of progress. As dates firm up, check official websites for tickets and updates—2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for Philly’s tech enthusiasts.