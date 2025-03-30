Rotimi gives Lil Meech advice on handling 50 Cent beef

Actor Rotimi, one of the stars of the blockbuster “Power” franchise that 50 Cent created, dispensed advice to Lil Meech on how to handle the mushrooming feud with Fifty.

Rotimi, whose full name is Olurotimi Akinosho, visited “The Morning Hustle” radio show to discuss his new role on “The Chi” when the subject of Fifty’s beef with both Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr. and Jr. was broached.

Things seemed copesetic while Big Meech was in prison and Lil Meech rocketed to fame portraying his father on the hit show “BMF.” The series was inspired by Big Meech, who founded the Black Mafia Family alongside his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory in Detroit in the 1990s.

However, Rotimi said things are different. He surmised on the show that the relationship between Fif and Lil Meech is now beyond repair.

Rotimi said it’s time for Lil Meech to move on

“Honestly, I think what’s said has been said at this point,” Rotimi said. “At this point, it’s just nothing – Just move on, I think just move on. If you dwell on anything right now, it’s just you dwelling on it. It’s been said, it’s been done, it’s whatever now.

Rotimi continued, saying “For me, if it was me, I’ma just go beast mode and just turn up and just make sure I go OD lit for the next thing I do. To go back and forth at this point, it’s a [moot] point. So if it is [the last season], then definitely now – Me, I’m a dog. If this is what happened, I’m going to elevate to the best of my ability at this point.”

Rotimi said he and 50 had conflict back in the day

Rotimi admits that he had a kerfuffle with Fifty back in the day but that they are cool now.

“Yeah, yeah, we smooth,” he said before answering a question on whether or not he would work with his Power collaborator again.

“If it happens, you know? I think it’s one of those things where certain things… Yes, [it would put me in a box]. But at the same time, if it’s the right thing, you know? Everything that he’s doing has been super lit. But it’s still in that world. So, like, it’d be me jumping back in. If it’s something he does like a romantic comedy, then cool.”