Will Smith goes off about the Oscars slap on new album

Will Smith is treading in volatile waters with his new album, Based on a True Story, as he discusses the infamous Oscars slap and his long, turbulent marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

The project, Smith’s first album in over 20 years, broaches the topic of Smith lowering the boom on comedian Chris Rock’s face at the 2022 Academy Awards. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s bald hair — which was caused by the auto-immune disease alopecia — by comparing her to Demi Moore’s character in the movie G.I. Jane.

Will Smith talks about being unofficially canceled

On the track “Int. Barbershop – Day,” Smith reunites with the man he rocketed to interntional stardom with, DJ Jazzy Jeff, more than 30 years ago with hit songs like “Summertime” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

The song begins with barbershop-style gossiping, saying, “Will Smith is canceled,” and “Who the f— Will Smith think he is? … I ain’t never gone forgive him for that stuff he did.”

Will Smith has been banished from the Oscars

Smith has been banned from attending any Academy Awards-related event for 10 years after that 2022 episode despite issuing an apology to his 70 million Instagram followers and to Rock. He also touches on that later in the song, saying:

“I heard he down bad / I heard he won the Oscar, but had to give it back / And you know they only made him do that s— because he’s Black,” the song goes.

Will Smith mentions wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Smith, 56, also touches upon he and his wife, whom he has been living apart from for the past nine years but refuses to divorce.

“You wish you had a Jada Pinkett next to you / Him and Jada both crazy, girl, what you talking ‘bout / You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth,” he raps.

Ironically, that night in 2022 was simultaneously the lowest and biggest night of Smith’s career. After multiple nominations, Smith easily took home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his mesmerizing portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father in the film King Richard.

Will Smith talks about his comeback on 2nd track

On the second track, “You Lookin’ for Me?,” Smith talks about emerging from the debris around his imploded image after that meltdown at the 94th Academy Awards. He says it’s time to rise like a phoenix and reclaim his 1990s glory.

“Took a lot / I’m back on top / Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated / Won’t stop my s*** still hot even though I won’t get nominated.”