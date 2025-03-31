Doechii reflects on a life-changing year of fame

Doechii has had such a “transformative” year since finding fame. Her breakthrough has been remarkable in the music industry, with streaming numbers continuing to grow across platforms.

The 26-year-old singer accepted the outstanding music artist award at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards and reflected afterwards that “all of [her] dreams” have come true over the course of the last 12 months, which has seen her release the smash hit track ‘Anxiety’. The track has become her signature song, resonating with fans worldwide.

“It’s been transformative for me. Truly. All of my dreams have become a reality, and I feel like I am literally walking in a dream,” she told People. “Because I feel like I’m amongst my family, I feel like I’m in my element, I’m with my community, and I just feel proud to be here because I know I’m safe.” The GLAAD Media Awards ceremony gathered industry professionals and supporters to celebrate achievements in representation.

“[Five years ago] I would say keep going, star. You’re doing good. Keep going.” Doechii’s journey began with independent releases before signing with Top Dawg Entertainment, joining a roster of acclaimed artists.

In her acceptance speech of the GLAAD Awards, the singer noted that she “strongly believes” in the mantra of the organization, and insisted she was “disgusted” at how some people in certain minorities seem to be treated nowadays. GLAAD has been advocating for LGBTQ+ representation and rights for decades, working to change media portrayal and public perception.

“I am thrilled at being recognized with such a prestigious award by GLAAD and [to be] joining prior honorees such as Reneé [Rapp], Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Sam Smith and Janelle Monáe,” she said. The award recognizes artists who make significant contributions to LGBTQ+ visibility in the entertainment industry.

“This organization was founded on the principles of acceptance, inclusiveness and empowerment and those are the same things I strongly believe in and advocate for and that continue to propel me forward, especially now that hard-won cultural change and rights for transgender people and the LGBTQ community have been threatened, and I am disgusted. Disgusted.” Recent legislation affecting LGBTQ+ rights has raised concerns among advocacy groups nationwide.

“It’s also a beacon to other aspiring artists to not let anyone ever block your dreams. Like ever.” Doechii’s influence extends beyond music, with her social media presence growing substantially since her rise to fame.

“So I just want to encourage you guys to stay connected with one another. Stay passionate. Stay focused. Keep your chin up. Be kind and be fab.” Her message resonated throughout the venue, receiving warm applause from attendees.

The Tampa-born artist has been a vocal advocate for inclusivity since the beginning of her career, often speaking about her experiences as a queer woman of color in the music industry. Her authenticity has earned her a dedicated fanbase that spans diverse demographics.

Critics have praised not only her musical talents but also her unique visual aesthetics and performance style, which blend elements of hip-hop, R&B, and experimental electronic music. Fashion publications have taken notice of her bold style choices, further cementing her status as a cultural influencer.

Following the award ceremony, Doechii shared plans for her upcoming music projects, which fans have eagerly anticipated. Industry observers believe her work could represent an important voice in contemporary music.

Her rise to prominence represents a new generation of artists who use their platforms to advocate for social change while creating innovative music that pushes boundaries. Music critics have noted parallels to iconic artists who similarly broke conventions in their respective eras.

The “Anxiety” music video has been praised for its artistic direction and powerful storytelling, connecting with viewers through its exploration of mental health themes. The visual project tackles important subjects while maintaining artistic integrity.

As Doechii continues her journey in the music industry, her commitment to authenticity and advocacy remains at the forefront of her career. Her upcoming performances are highly anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike.

With her powerful voice both in music and advocacy, Doechii is carving out a space that honors her identity while creating art that resonates across different communities, establishing herself as not just a talented performer but also an important cultural voice.