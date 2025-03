Rolling out sat down with Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, and Christopher Farrar to talk about their new movie, G20. From behind-the-scenes moments to their favorite scenes, they shared laughs, insights, and what makes this film special.

G20 stars Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar and Antony Starr and streams globally on Prime Video on April 10.