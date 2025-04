Holli TV is one of the funniest people on the internet. He is the reason Don Julio is leading the tequila market again, and it all started with his TikTok. Since his viral TikTok, the entire world has been screaming “Don Juliooo” and Holli TV himself has even embarked on his own ‘Likkle Don’ tour where he pops out to different clubs across the country. Holli TV was a guest on Fresh Friday and he stepped into the Star Studio.