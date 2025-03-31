Folks have ceased being surprised or ambushed by something outlandish and grotesque that Kanye West spews out of his mouth anymore.

The former global rap superstar unleashed a constant stream of bizarre statements during his hour-long interview with DJ Akademiks, including:

Ye said he knew he didn’t want to have kids with Kim Kardashian within two months of knowing her, despite going on to have four with the reality TV queen;

He believes that Drake is “thousand times” better than Kendrick Lamar;

The spiraling rapper doubled down on his vile comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children;

Ye donned a gray KKK ensemble for part of the interview.

Kanye West unleashes torrents of hate towards Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids

Ye doubled down on his harsh comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s younger children, Rumi and Sir, saying the twins were mentally handicapped.

“THEYRE R——D,” Kanye spat onto X two weeks ago.

“NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL [INSEMINATION] IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING R——D CHILDREN IS A CHOICE,” he continued. “IF TWITTER TAKE MY S— DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED YALL TO [KNOW] JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”

Yeezy asked DJ Akademiks if this was the worst of his assessments, which Akademiks confirmed in the affirmative. Yeezy relayed that he finally feels comforted by his ability to express his true thoughts without suffering consequences like being banned on X or temporarily suspended.

Kanye West believes Drake is much better than Kendrick Lamar

Despite the fact that Drake got mollywhopped by Kendrick Lamar in one of the most consequential rap battles in the history of the genre, Ye remains unimpressed with K. Dot.

In fact, he believes Drake runs circles around Lamar, unlike music fans around the world. Even Drake’s own label said in court documents that Drizzy lost the battle, but Ye remains unmoved.

“One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important,” West responded.

Kanye West also goes off on Kim Kardashian, again

During another segment, he said: “My kids are celebrities and I don’t have the say so. So this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye.”

“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” West said. “But that was in God’s plan.”