NFL legend Richard Sherman’s home robbed while family home

A homeowner’s worst nightmare came to fruition for NFL legend Richard Sherman, whose house was broken into and robbed by gun-toting invaders while his wife and children were there.

The break-in actually took place on Saturday, March 29, but Sherman posted about the traumatic ordeal on Monday — one day before his birthday.

Richard Sherman shows images of the home invaders wielding pistols

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” the Super Bowl champion wrote on X. “Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe.”

Sherman posted another video showing the men as they busted through a window and screen and then raced around searching for valuables.

The feds have cautioned athletes about home break-ins

Home break-ins are a growing problem for wealthy athletes. The U.S. Department of Justice recently issued a caution to athletes through the media about the propensity of organized robbers to target athletes — just as they have done with Hollywood stars for years in greater Los Angeles.

During this past season, the homes of two-time Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into while the players were playing a home game. Joe Burrow, a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, also reported his home was ransacked and valuables were stolen while he was away playing a game.

The FBI was able to arrest a foreign burglary ring

The FBI recently busted a reportedly sophisticated Chilean theft ring in February 2025 that targeted wealthy athletes’ homes in New York and New Jersey before spreading out across the country. All the invaders arrested reportedly emanated from the South American country.

Sherman, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, has maintained a home in King County, Wash., near Seattle.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident is under active investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Richard Sherman rose from Compton to Stanford University, then to NFL stardom

Sherman rose to fame as a star defensive back from Compton, Calif., who graduated from elite Stanford University in just three years. He was the most vocal and visible leader of the iconic “Legion of Boom” for the Seattle Seahawks who appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one of them. The LOB led the NFL in pass defense in 2013 and 2014.

Sherman, now retired and considered a first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate, operates as an analyst for “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime.