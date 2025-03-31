Things to do in the D.C. area

As flowers bloom and temperatures rise, springtime in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region offers vibrant activities to enjoy. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, now is the perfect time to explore the best this region offers.

Cherry Blossom Festival – Tea at the Salamander DC

One of the most iconic springtime events is the Cherry Blossom Festival. This celebration marks the blooming of cherry trees, a gift from Japan, and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Consider indulging in tea at the Salamander DC. This hotel offers a cherry blossom-themed tea service featuring specialty treats. The Black-owned establishment provides a perfect setting for friends or a romantic date.

Photo Credit: Joy Galberth

2. Go-Go Museum is Open

For those looking to dive into the musical heritage of D.C., the Go-Go Museum is a must-visit. Dedicated to the Go-Go music genre that originated in Washington, this museum showcases the culture, history and influence of this unique style.

From interactive exhibits to memorabilia and live performances, the museum offers an immersive experience celebrating local talent and community.

3. Virginia’s Tallest Roller Coaster – Rapterra

For thrill-seekers, Virginia’s newest and tallest roller coaster, Rapterra, at Kings Dominion offers an adrenaline-pumping experience. With heart-stopping drops and exhilarating twists, Rapterra promises excitement for roller coaster enthusiasts.

Kings Dominion is slightly outside the immediate D.C. area but close enough to consider for a day trip.

4. Start Planning for The Family Reunion

Spring is time to start planning summer family reunions. The region offers countless venues perfect for memorable gatherings.

For a “bucket list” outing, consider the Family Reunion hosted by Black business leader Sheila Johnson and chef Kwame Onwuachi at the Salamander Resort in Virginia’s countryside.

This event celebrates family, culture and connection while featuring Black chefs from across the country. Last year included performances by R&B group 112 and food from notable chefs including Carla Hall, Alexander Smalls, Tiffany Derry and Mashama Bailey.

Attendees can enjoy the resort’s amenities, including a spa, hiking trails and landscaped gardens.

5. Broccoli Fest 2025 in July

Mark your calendars for Broccoli Fest 2025 in July. This festival celebrates music, food and community with artists, food vendors and wellness activities.

From live performances to plant-based food options, this festival brings people together to celebrate healthy living. Gather friends for a day of fun and unforgettable memories.

Springtime in the D.C. area is bursting with exciting activities for all interests. Don’t wait—grab your friends and family to explore these opportunities.

(photo credit: Cara Everett)