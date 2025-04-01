Top 10 spring events in Charlotte right now

Spring has officially sprung in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Queen City is blooming with events that make the season pop. As of April 1, 2025, with the flowers budding and the weather warming, Charlotte’s calendar is packed with outdoor festivals, races, and cultural celebrations that showcase its vibrant spirit. With a population of over 900,000 and a reputation for blending Southern charm with urban flair, this city knows how to throw a party—especially in spring, when the days stretch longer and the air carries that perfect crispness. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, now’s the time to dive into the fun.

After digging into Charlotte’s latest event schedules, community happenings, and seasonal trends for 2025, ten standout spring events emerge, running from April through May. These aren’t your average gatherings—they’re the cream of the crop, pulling in thousands with everything from art and music to food and fitness. Think massive Uptown art installations, heart-pumping races, and foodie feasts that celebrate the city’s diverse flavors. Here’s your guide to the top ten spring events happening in Charlotte right now—get out there and soak up the season before summer steals the show.

1. Charlotte SHOUT!

From April 4 to April 20, 2025, Charlotte SHOUT! transforms Uptown into a 17-day explosion of art, music, and food. Spanning multiple venues like First Ward Park and Victoria Yards, this festival fills the streets with giant interactive installations, live performances, and culinary pop-ups. It’s free to roam the outdoor exhibits—think oversized sculptures and light shows—but some indoor shows require tickets. With over 200 events planned, it’s a sensory overload that draws families, creatives, and food lovers alike. Spring’s mild weather makes it the perfect time to wander and soak in Charlotte’s cultural pulse.

2. Charlotte Racefest Half Marathon, 10K & Relay

On April 19, 2025, the Charlotte Racefest Half Marathon, 10K & Relay kicks off at 7:30 a.m. in SouthPark’s Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road. This annual spring run winds through the city’s prettiest neighborhoods, with blooming trees lining the 13.1-mile half marathon, 6.2-mile 10K, or team relay routes. Registration starts at $40, and the post-race party features live music and local eats. It’s a fitness lover’s dream, pulling in thousands of runners and spectators to cheer under Charlotte’s spring sun—ideal for shaking off winter and hitting the pavement.

3. Tuck Fest

The U.S. National Whitewater Center at 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway hosts Tuck Fest from April 25 to April 27, 2025. This three-day outdoor bash celebrates spring with live music, adventure races, and demos across 1,200 acres. Expect kayak competitions on the river, trail runs through blooming forests, and climbing challenges—all free to watch, though race entries cost extra. Nightly concerts light up the grounds, drawing crowds with craft beer and food trucks in tow. It’s Charlotte’s ultimate spring playground, blending nature and adrenaline for all ages.

4. Come See Me Festival

Just south of Charlotte in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the Come See Me Festival runs from April 3 to April 12, 2025, with key events still active into early April. Held across spots like Winthrop Lake and Glencairn Garden, this 10-day fest brings spring vibes with a parade, live music, and a beach party. Most activities are free, though some like the fireworks show might have a small fee. It’s a short 25-mile drive from Charlotte, pulling in regional crowds for its family-friendly charm and outdoor fun—perfect for a spring day trip.

5. Kings Drive Art Walk

On May 3 and May 4, 2025, the Kings Drive Art Walk takes over Little Sugar Creek Greenway at 600 S. Kings Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. This free juried art fest features over 70 regional artists showcasing paintings, sculptures, and crafts along the creek’s blooming banks. Live music and food vendors add to the springtime buzz, making it a laid-back weekend stroll for art lovers and families. Charlotte’s creative soul shines here, with nature and talent in full bloom.

6. Empanada Fest

Camp North End at 1824 Statesville Ave. hosts Empanada Fest on April 5, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m. This free-admission foodie event celebrates spring with a dizzying array of empanadas—savory, sweet, you name it—served up by local vendors. Live music, DJs, and dance floors keep the energy high, while drink specials flow freely (think margaritas to match the vibe). It’s a tasty way to kick off April, drawing food lovers to Charlotte’s hippest historic spot under the spring sky.

7. Lovin’ Life Music Fest

From May 2 to May 4, 2025, the Lovin’ Life Music Fest rocks First Ward Park at 301 E. 7th St. with over 40 artists across three days. Big names like Dave Matthews Band and Gwen Stefani headline, joined by local acts, with tickets starting at $300 for the full weekend. Spring’s warm days make this outdoor fest a blast, with food trucks and craft beer stations dotting the grounds. It’s Charlotte’s biggest music event of the season, turning Uptown into a springtime concert haven for fans of all genres.

8. Matthews Summerfest

Matthews Summerfest hits Stumptown Park at 120 S. Trade St. on May 9 and May 10, 2025—Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Formerly BeachFest, this free rebranded fest expands its music lineup beyond shag tunes, adding rock and pop to the mix. Carnival rides, craft vendors, and food stalls keep the spring energy flowing just 11 miles southeast of Charlotte. It’s a small-town vibe with big fun, perfect for a May weekend under the sun.

9. South Carolina Strawberry Festival

A quick 30-mile jaunt from Charlotte, the South Carolina Strawberry Festival takes over Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill on May 2 and May 3, 2025—times still pending but typically noon to night. This free fest celebrates spring’s sweetest fruit with live entertainment, a car show, and strawberry-themed eats like shortcakes and smoothies. Contests—like a strawberry-eating race—add quirky fun, making it a regional draw for families and foodies soaking up the season’s bounty.

10. Cheerwine Festival

On May 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Cheerwine Festival bubbles up in downtown Salisbury, North Carolina, about 40 miles northeast of Charlotte. This free event honors the iconic Southern soda with live music, Cheerwine-infused craft beer, and food stalls dishing out treats like BBQ sliders—all set against spring’s blooming backdrop. A kids’ zone keeps little ones busy, while artisan vendors add local flair. It’s a fizzy, family-friendly day trip that screams spring in the Carolinas.

Why Charlotte shines in spring

Charlotte’s spring events in 2025 are a love letter to the season—warm days, blooming landscapes, and a city eager to get outside. Charlotte SHOUT! and Lovin’ Life turn Uptown into a cultural hub, while Tuck Fest and Racefest get pulses racing in nature’s embrace. Food fests like Empanada and Cheerwine spotlight local flavors, and art walks in Kings Drive and Matthews blend creativity with May’s mild air. These ten draw thousands, fueled by Charlotte’s growth—over 2% annually—and its knack for mixing urban buzz with Southern ease, all under spring’s perfect 70-degree glow.

Tips to make the most of it

Hitting these Charlotte spring events? Plan ahead—biggies like Lovin’ Life and Tuck Fest sell out fast, so grab tickets online early. Dress in layers—April mornings can dip to the 50s, but May hits the 80s. Bring cash for food trucks at Empanada Fest and Cheerwine, and sunscreen for all-day outdoor fun like Racefest. Parking’s tight Uptown for SHOUT!, so try SEPTA or rideshares—I-77 and I-85 link most spots. Spring’s prime from now to May, so catch these before summer humidity crashes the party.

Spring into Charlotte now

Charlotte’s top ten spring events for_update 2025—SHOUT!, Racefest, Tuck Fest, Come See Me, Kings Drive, Empanada Fest, Lovin’ Life, Matthews Summerfest, Strawberry Fest, and Cheerwine—are your cue to get out and celebrate. From April’s art explosion to May’s music and food highs, they’ve got the Queen City buzzing with seasonal joy. Check event sites like VisitCharlotte.com for final times as spring unfolds, and dive into these must-dos before the season fades—your Charlotte spring adventure starts right now.