John Boyega spilled ‘Star Wars’ secret right after casting

John Boyega told his cab driver he’d been cast in ‘Star Wars’ before anyone else. This revelation highlights the overwhelming excitement actors experience when landing career-defining roles in major franchises.

The 33-year-old actor was so overcome with excitement at being cast as Finn in 2015’s ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’ that he couldn’t resist breaking the “rules” about keeping his job a secret, but there was no one else available to speak to at the time. Disney’s secrecy protocols for major franchises are notoriously strict, with actors often signing extensive non-disclosure agreements.

“‘The Force Awakens’ to me was a fundamental moment,” he said, speaking in documentary ‘Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood‘. “We waited months for that. When that big call came in, that’s that call that all those stars talk about that changed their life and stuff. It’s like, ‘That’s it? That’s the call!’ It’s such an attack on reality.” The documentary explores the unique challenges and breakthroughs for Black actors in Hollywood’s competitive landscape.

Of having “snitched” on his casting, he added: “You’re not gonna know who I tell! I got in a taxi and told the driver. That was the first person I told. My mom’s not here, my dad’s not here, we’re sharing in this moment, bro. ‘Bro, I just got Star Wars!’ He was like, ‘Oh, yeah, congratulations mate. Great, that’ll be 45 pounds, please.’ It was that kinda moment. But I had to share. I know the rules were like, ‘Don’t share.’ But come on, man, you just offered me the opportunity of a lifetime!” Boyega’s candid storytelling has made him a fan favorite during press tours.

John hit out at ‘Star Wars’ fans who struggled to accept diversity in casting. His comments reflect ongoing discussions about representation in major film franchises that historically featured predominantly white casts.

“Lemme tell ya, ‘Star Wars’ always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space,” he said. “It’s a franchise that’s so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something. You can always tell it’s something when some Star Wars fans try to say, ‘Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!’ It’s like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It’s like, they just scattered that in there, bro!” The original Star Wars trilogy featured only one prominent Black character, while the prequel trilogy added just one more.

And John criticized certain movie goers who can’t accept Black actors taking leading roles. His criticism addresses a persistent issue in Hollywood, where diverse leads still face additional scrutiny from certain audience segments.

“They’re okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s just a bit too much! They’re pandering!'” he added. Films with diverse casts continue to challenge traditional industry assumptions about audience preferences.

John previously hit out at the franchise for reducing the importance of his character in the final trilogy. His character Finn was prominently featured in marketing materials but had a diminished role in the final installments.

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good,” he told Britain’s GQ in 2020. The interview sparked important conversations about the treatment of diverse characters in major film franchises.

Arguing “all the nuance” went to Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, he added: “You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f*** all.” Tran, who played Rose Tico, faced severe online harassment that eventually drove her off social media platforms.

Boyega’s career has continued to flourish beyond Star Wars, with acclaimed performances in films like “Detroit” and “Breaking.” His willingness to speak candidly about industry issues has established him as an important voice for change in Hollywood, inspiring other actors to advocate for better representation and treatment.

Industry watchers note that Boyega’s outspoken nature has not hindered his career progression, suggesting a potential shift in how Hollywood responds to actors who advocate for diversity and fair treatment.